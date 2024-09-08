Harper Beckham is mum Victoria's double in touching family moment – see photo

Harper Beckham is a mini-me of mum Victoria in a new photo posted on Instagram for Romeo Beckham's 22nd birthday party.

The proud mum-of-four shared photos of the glitzy event, including one of her two children, where Romeo has his arm around his little sister.

© Instagram The siblings shared a sweet moment

Wearing a simple black dress with spaghetti straps and her honey blonde hair down, Harper smiles shyly at the camera, in a pose that makes her look strikingly like her mum.

The 13-year-old shares her mum's cheekbones, nose and smile, although she seems to have inherited her dad's hazel eyes.

© Instagram Victoria smouldered at the camera in a classic all-black look

Former Spice Girl Victoria was dressed in a sharp black VB tux – one of her own designs. She wore her hair in a low ponytail to accentuate the outfit.

© Instagram David appeared to share a joke with his son

Romeo was accordingly dapper in a black suit and black tie, and appeared to enjoy himself as he joked with his dad after being presented with a tower of iced doughnuts with candles in place of a cake.

She captioned the post: "Special night celebrating @romeobeckham x I love u so much [sic]".

This is the second lavish celebration the Beckhams have held to celebrate their third-born, with a family getaway last weekend to Las Vegas.

© Instagram Victoria traded her long stresses for a chic long bob for the family weekend

It has been a weekend of celebration for the Beckham family, since the Beckham documentary won an Emmy for outstanding drama series.

David took to Instagram to share the news, writing: "So this happened last night. Emmy winners WOW. Thank you to the @televisionacad for this honour and congratulations to my BECKHAM documentary team, I am so proud of each and every one of you and this award is so special for all of us.

© Netflix David opened up in the documentary

"I can’t believe it’s been almost a year since we released something that was so personal to me and my family, the reaction from people all over the world was and is still amazing, THANK YOU to everyone that watched it, HUGE thank you to @fisherstevens @nicola.howson #johnbattsek @davidgardner @bshepherd @gneville2 @studio99 and all the amazing people behind the camera that helped make this so special, also a big thanks to our incredible partners at @netflix. We have an award-winning studio. I love you all & am so proud."

Ever the supportive wife, Victoria commented: "So so proud of you and your incredible team!!"