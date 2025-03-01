Romeo Beckham looks so much like 'proud' mum Victoria as he reaches new career milestone

Romeo Beckham, the middle son of power couple David and Victoria Beckham, certainly made his parents incredibly proud this week with another exciting career milestone.

At the Versace autumn/winter 2025 catwalk during Milan Fashion Week, fans of the Beckhams were overjoyed by a surprise appearance from the 22-year-old model.

© Instagram Romeo walked for Versace last night

Taking to the runway in a silver chainmail top, black tailored trousers and embellished gloves, Romeo fit right in alongside seasoned catwalk stars such as Alex Consani and Lila Moss, daughter of the ever-iconic supermodel Kate Moss.

This milestone is particularly special, however, due to Victoria Beckham's special bond with Donatella Versace, with whom she has been close since her Spice Girl days and once modelled for.

Both David and Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to express their pride for their son, with David uploading a photo of him to his story captioned: "Proud of you mate", and Victoria similarly writing: "Proud of you @romeobeckham! xx".

However, this isn't the first time Romeo has been on the catwalk. During Paris Fashion Week in October, he made his runway debut at the Balenciaga spring/summer 2025 show, sporting face-shielding glasses, a striped polo, low-rise cargo pants, and a pair of chunky, fashion-forward sneakers.

© Getty Images Romeo walked for Balenciaga during Paris Fashion Week

Long before that, he made his start in modelling at age 10, featuring in a Burberry campaign alongside stars like Cara Delevigne and Edie Campbell.

Romeo officially turned away from his budding football career to completely pursue modelling last year, after playing for Brentford FC.

Romeo's bond with father David

Earlier this week, Romeo took a chance to poke fun at his father in a hilarious gym snap, showcasing the close bond between the two.

He took to Instagram to gently tease David, whose Men's Health UK photoshoot saw him pose shirtless in the gym with just a pair of sweatpants and white sneakers.

© Instagram Romeo teased his father in the hilarious photo

As the second eldest brother, Romeo fulfilled his responsibility of humbling his father by recreating the photo, complete with a shirtless figure and splayed pose. A friend held up the original photo next to him to draw a comparison.

"Nice dad @davidbeckham," Romeo wrote alongside the picture, which David reshared on his own story.

The gesture comes soon after David spoke about how "painful" it has been to see his kids move out and grow up.

"We're not quite there yet but it's actually painful. We've gone from having four in the house to one," he shared with Men's Health UK. "What I would give to have that back and be able to walk in, moaning to them about it [wet towels on the bedroom floors]!"

David shares four kids with his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.