Neil Patrick Harris is completely unrecognizable after transformation for highly-anticipated TV reboot

Neil Patrick Harris has always maintained a sharp appearance, known for keeping his blonde hair cropped short and neat and sporting tailored suits that showcase his athletic figure.

However, Neil's latest role is a far cry from the suave actor we know and love.

The 51-year-old joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection alongside Michael C. Hall, Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman, and was spotted filming in the streets of New York City looking incredibly different.

He sported a head of shaggy brown hair while on set, growing down past his neck in a departure from his usual cropped style.

He donned a navy blue shirt, blue jeans and an oversized black jacket for his character, adding a pair of black leather shoes to complete the look.

Michael, who is returning to the show once again, was seen walking side by side with Neil on set, sporting dark cargo pants, a black zip-up hoodie and a gray shirt underneath.

© GC Images Neil looked unrecognizable on the set of Dexter: Resurrection

While little is known about Neil's role in the upcoming show, fans have speculated about who his character, Lowell, might be.

"Is Lowell hired by Dexter to be his doppelgänger so he doesn't get caught out in public?" asked a fan on X, while others thought he could be a relative of Dexter.

Another set of viewers believed he may be playing a relative of John Lithgow's Trinity, a serial killer from the original series. "Trinity's long-lost son?" one fan said, while another added, "I can see him being a secret son of Trinity."

© GC Images The 51-year-old filmed on set with Michael C. Hall

"How [do they] look exactly the same?" asked a third.

Overall, Dexter fans were overjoyed to see the Gone Girl star join the hit show. "He will do an amazing job," one X user wrote, while another added, "That's an unexpected but exciting cast."

"He's perfect for this," shared another, while a fourth said, "My favorite worlds are colliding!!!!!!"

© Getty Images The father of two looked so different from his usual tailored look

Neil rose to fame on How I Met Your Mother as the womanizing Barney Stinson, cementing himself as a comedic star. He followed this up with a turn in the thriller Gone Girl, proving that he can ace a dramatic role just as well as any comedic part.

"I like being able to not be known for just one type of thing," he told the New York Post of his versatility. "In trying to craft a career of longevity, you want to try and not be the go-to guy for just one specific flavor."

He added: "In my real life I have a pretty dark and acerbic sense of humor…I like the Gone Girl mentality where it seems like a romance and then someone [dies]."

© GC Images Uma Thurman has also joined the cast of Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection will continue directly on from Dexter: Original Sin, the prequel to the original series that starred Patrick Gibson as the young serial killer.

Dexter ran for eight seasons from 2006 until 2013 and nabbed several awards during its time, including four Emmys, two Golden Globes, and a SAG Award.

It followed Dexter Morgan, a blood pattern analyst for the police, who also killed criminals on the side in the name of justice.