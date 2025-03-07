Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show faces unexpected hurdle amid shock travel alert

Victoria Beckham is set to be supported by her loved ones during her highly anticipated Paris Fashion Week show on Friday evening.

However, the preview of her latest collection has been hit with unexpected travel disruptions after Eurostar announced that its services between London and Paris would remain suspended for the rest of the day.

© GC Images Victoria Beckham's PFW show takes place on Friday

The chaos erupted following the discovery of an unexploded Second World War bomb in the French capital, leaving many scrambling for alternative routes to Paris.

Despite the travel turmoil, Victoria's husband, David Beckham, and their sons, Romeo and Cruz, have successfully made it to Paris ahead of the show.

But with the Eurostar being disrupted, concerns have been raised over whether other guests, including high-profile celebrities, fashion insiders, and industry experts, will be able to arrive in time for the runway spectacle.

David Beckham was seen leaving his hotel ahead of the Victoria Beckham show in Paris on Friday morning

Victoria's PFW showcases are known for drawing A-list crowds, making the sudden travel issues a major hurdle for the event.

Luckily, the 50-year-old designer and husband David made it into the French capital at the start of the week. To mark the official start of Paris Fashion Week, the couple attended the inaugural Louvre Museum gala dinner, with the pair posing for a string of glamorous photos ahead of the glitzy bash.

Dressed to impress, fashion mogul Victoria looked her usual polished self, wearing a frock from her eponymous label complete with elegant, ruched detailing around the waist, a rippling train, long sleeves with split cuffs and a round neckline.

Former England captain David, who turns 50 in May, looked debonair dressed in a smart tuxedo, a bow tie and a stone-hued scarf. Following the event, Victoria took to Instagram where she posted a carousel of striking images inside the gallery.

"Such a lovely evening at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre celebrating @MuseeLouvre's first-ever exhibition dedicated entirely to the fashion industry and its creatives," she wrote.

"Thank you Laurence des Cars and @olivier_gabet — a great way to start the week in Paris. Kisses @DavidBeckham."