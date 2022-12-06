Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz shares cryptic post about 'tears she cried in 2022' The actress married Brooklyn Beckham in April, but made headlines about her relationship with Victoria Beckham

Nicola Peltz has had an incredible 12 months, having tied the knot to Brooklyn Beckham and starring in her new show Welcome to Chippendales.

However, her blissful start to married life was somewhat tainted when reports began to flood in about her relationship with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Although both Nicola and Brooklyn have refuted any claims of a rift, the American actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic message about the "tears you cried in 2022". The post read: "May the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you're planting in 2023."

It is not known to what Nicola is referring to but last month her husband Brooklyn lifted the lid on the reported feud between her and his fashion designer mother Victoria. Rumours started swirling earlier this year after Nicola didn't walk down the aisle in a wedding gown designed by Victoria's eponymous brand.

Nicola shared this cryptic message with fans on Monday

The blonde model addressed the reports of a rift in an interview with The Sunday Times on 30 October, insisting, "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!' I don't know why they say feud? I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labeling it feud?"

She added: "No family is perfect! I don't pay attention to all of it … If I did, I would go crazy." And in his interview with Bustle, Brooklyn appeared to echo Nicola's sentiments, explaining how everyone "gets along fine".

The couple married in April

Referencing the feud, he added: "People love to write stuff, always love to write rubbish… And they write it because it goes everywhere and everyone talks about it."

Brooklyn later touched on the pressures of growing up in the limelight. "I have a lot of anxiety. And to try and live up to what my dad did, it was just like, it got to the point where I was just, like, I really just want to make my own name for myself and work my arse off," he revealed.

