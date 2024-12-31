Izzi Warner recently celebrated her birthday with a weekend away in Paris and it looks like she had a fabulously festive time in the French capital.

The Gogglebox star, who appears on the hugely popular Channel 4 show alongside sister Ellie, took to her social media to share some snaps from her getaway, though some eagle-eyed followers of hers picked up on the "new man" who appeared in her post.

Izzi captioned her Instagram post, which was shared with her more than 400,000 followers, "Had the best time birthday-ing in Paris," and it featured photos of iconic monuments from the city of light.

© Instagram Izzi Warner shared photos from her birthday trip to Paris

In one photo, Izzi was standing while linking arms with a mystery gent as they smiled for the camera in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Some of the TV star's followers took to the comments to share their curiosity, with one fan asking simply: "Who's the new man?" Another wrote more boldly: "New boyfriend."

© Instagram Izzi Warner recently celebrated her birthday in Paris

Izzi hasn't confirmed the status of this relationship and it's possible the duo are simply good pals enjoying a trip away. However, she hasn't shied away from discussing her dating life publicly in the past.

In October, the mother-of-two revealed during an episode of Gogglebox that she had been single for 18 months and was on the lookout for love.

Chatting with her sister while they filmed for the show at Ellie's home in Leeds, Izzi explained her "must haves" when it comes to characteristics of a future boyfriend.

"I've separated it into essentials and nice-to-haves," she began light-heartedly.

"So on the essentials we've got: hardworking, open-minded, kind, attractive, good with money, clean criminal record, zero drugs policy, no drinking problem, emotional intelligence, full head of hair, patient, discreet, loyal, support my hobbies, wants to be my plus one."

Izzi then added: "And then nice-to-haves: nice teeth, nice car, generous, good style, taller than me, cooks nice dinners," before quipping: "Hence why I've been single for the last 18 months."

At the time, this revelation came as a shock to fans who were previously unaware that Izzi had split from her partner, Grant, with whom she shares two children, Bobby and Bessie Rose.

© Instagram Izzi Warner

Izzi didn't go into detail about why the couple had split, but it seems she subsequently took it in her stride and she even shared details with her followers about her first solo trip with the kids.

In the summer, Izzi took Bobby and Bessie Rose on the trip of a lifetime to Florida and wrote about how tiring it was doing it solo.

© @izziwarner/Instagram Izzi with son Bobby and daughter Bessie

"This was my first solo trip abroad with kids and I just threw myself in at the deep end but I am so glad I did!"

She added: "It was super tiring but so worth it for the memories we've made. This won't be my last trip with them now that I've done the first but maybe somewhere a bit more relaxing next time."