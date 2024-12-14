Daughter of late Gogglebox star makes heartbreaking request

The daughter of Gogglebox star George Gilbey has asked for her father to come back for Christmas as she and her mother face their first festive season without him.

It was a huge shock for fans when George died aged 40 in March this year after falling through a skylight.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock George is survived by a daughter

He is survived by his eight-year-old daughter Amelie, whom he shares with his former partner Gemma Conway, 44.

Gemma shared a sad update on her daughter, saying: "She's done her Christmas list and it will break your heart. It says, 'You can forget all of that if you bring my daddy back.'

"They had a Daddies Day [at school] and a girl was crying because her parents had broken up and Amelie said: 'My daddy's always with me everywhere I go. He's in my heart."

George appeared on the hit show Gogglebox alongside his mother, Linda, and stepfather, Pete.

Linda told the Thurrock Gazette of her son's passing: "I'm devastated… He had the best heart in the world. He was generous, funny and kind, with bundles of charm and buckets of personality. He did more in his 40 years than people do in 90 – he's even had dinner with the Prince of Dubai.

© Channel 4 Linda Gilbey, George Gilbey and Pete McGarry all appeared on the show

“He came to celebrity overnight but didn't want to be – he was just normal. But it allowed him to do charity work – any time anyone contacted him about charity work, he prioritised it.”

Posting on social media at the time of George's death, the official Gogglebox account stated: "George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

© Tim P. Whitby George is missed by friends and family

Two men were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in March and May this year concerning George's death. An inquest confirmed the cause of death as traumatic injuries to the head and torso. The inquest has been paused while a criminal investigation takes place.

Essex police released a statement at the time: "As part of our ongoing investigation into the death of a man in Campfield Road, Shoebury on Wednesday 27 March, we have arrested a man in their 40s from the Witham area on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. This is a joint investigation with the Health and Safety Executive and our inquiries are ongoing."