Fans of BBC's Gladiators in shock over contestant's famous dad

BBC's Gladiators had viewers in shock last night, as it was revealed that one of the contestants is the daughter of an incredibly famous sportsperson.

Bradley Walsh first revealed the contestant's identity when he presented red contestant Rachel to the arena, saying: "Now, I know you're interested in your boxing, Rachel, because your dad is no other than Frank Bruno!"

When introducing herself, she confirmed the link, adding that she had been inspired by her father, a former boxing heavyweight champion.

The Essex-born personal trainer said: "I've been into fitness my whole life, but boxing runs in my blood. My dad is one of my big driving forces in my fitness journey, my dad is Frank Bruno, one of the best heavyweight boxers there were out there."

She continued: "His drive and growing up with him, and watching him be so successful, has kind of rubbed off on me.You have to put 110% in it, and that is what I get from my dad. It's exciting to get in that arena, I just can't wait, all my family there chanting my name."

Rachel, unsurprisingly, turned out to be quite the athlete, reaching the quarter-final of the athletic BBC game show.

Though she was beaten by her competitor Aneila in The Eliminator assault course final, she qualified for the next round of the competition after finishing as the fastest runner-up, completing it in just over a minute and a half.

After the challenge, the 37-year-old told Bradley: "I'm tired, shattered. I'm absolutely, honestly, you don't understand how tired your body is, and it's emotionally draining, like I'm super emotional, but I did that travellator."

Fans rushed to social media to inundate her with support. One fan wrote on X: "Well, well! Rachel did it", while another commented: "Oh and also congratulations Rachel on getting to the quarterfinals!"

Her father, Frank Bruno, was a professional boxer between 1982 and 1996, winning the WBC heavyweight title from Oliver McCall at Wembley Stadium in 1995.

The pair previously featured in a BBC Three documentary, Rachel Bruno: My Dad & Me, together, in which they explored Frank's bipolar affective disorder and the impact it had on their family life.

Gladiators continues next Saturday at 5:45pm on BBC One.