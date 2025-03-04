Strike's Tom Burke opens up about childhood trait that left him needing surgery - see rare comment

Tom Burke was cast as the ultimate Hollywood heartthrob when he starred in Furiosa last year.

Despite his debonair good looks and audiences' obsession with not only his latest role but also his portrayal of Cormoran Strike in the hit BBC detective drama, things haven't always been smooth sailing for the actor.

WATCH: Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger in BBC detective series Coromoran Strike

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Tom, who seldom talks about his personal life, made a sweet confession about how his actor parents—David Burke and Anna Calder-Marshall—supported him as a child at school.

Tom was born with a cleft lip, something he reportedly needed surgery to correct as a child, but according to the publication, he never noticed it, and David and Anna always had the most supportive words for him as he grew up.

He told the outlet: "I don't think I was that aware of it as a boy. My parents always said I looked lovely. I can only remember one kid at school who kept sneering his lip at me, and I genuinely didn’t know what he was doing! Although there were moments later in my career when it was an issue for some people…"

Whilst Tom not only went on to train at the country's leading drama school, RADA, he has also landed incredible roles in a whole host of projects, from the West End stage to Hollywood.

Despite his success, he previously confessed that at times he wasn't sure whether his cleft lip was something that impacted his castability in the industry.

© Corbis via Getty Images Tom has had a brilliant career

He told The Independent last year that he was almost cast in a role for an "iconic period drama" but ultimately missed out. Explaining: "I very nearly got cast, but I got told I didn't have the right face for that channel. And I didn't know if it was my cleft lip or what it was."

If one thing is for sure, it's that Tom is certainly ageing like a fine wine, and over the last few years in the limelight, he has undergone a style makeover—and it's safe to say we're impressed.

Stepping out at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Tom looked so stylish alongside his co-stars Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, donning a dapper blue linen suit and sunglasses.

© Corbis via Getty Images Tom with his fellow cast members at the Cannes Film Festival

Not to mention his fabulous tan, pearly white teeth, and slickly trimmed locks.

Over the years, Tom has played with a variety of grooming styles, previously opting for lengthy locks and a matching beard.