Kevin Bacon's son Travis supported by mom Kyra Sedgwick as he shares emotional update

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon will always be their kids' biggest, and proudest, cheerleaders.

The longtime couple, who have been married since 1988, are parents to son Travis, 35, and daughter Sosie, 32.

And as Travis, who is a musician and composer, opened up about a recent challenging time in his music career, he of course had his family cheering him up.

Over the weekend, Travis, who is part of black metal band Black Anvil, took to Instagram with a bittersweet update, sharing: "Sifting through a multitude of emotions today and figured it would be a good time to post something."

He then revealed that "on the down side," he was "supposed to be playing a festival in Europe today but life had other plans," which was just part of several recent let downs.

"This was just one music related let down endured in part by unforeseen circumstances coupled with the failures of yet another neglectful party I wish I hadn't entrusted my music with," he added, noting: "This is all while this tragic and oppressive world continues to burn around me."

Still, he also made sure to highlight the "upside," further sharing: "Instead of melting faces in the CZ today I'm hunkered down in my studio working on the biggest project of my [career] to date."

He added: "@slashtagcinema's most recent film is getting [accepted] to festivals daily and most of the people (and animals) I love are happy and healthy."

"So today I'm a little melancholy and grateful/hopeful because both can be true," Travis went on, and concluded: "There's no playbook, plan or [secret] to life or industry. No one owes us anything and all we can do is keep moving. Take care of yourselves and each other out there. The cavalry ain't coming."

After Travis candidly opened up, fans and family alike took to the comments section under the post to cheer him on, with his mom Kyra writing: "Yesssss, I couldn't be more proud of you, Travis," alongside a string of red heart emojis.

Others followed suit with: "I love this entire thing. Because BOTH can be true. So very true," and: "The cavalry is your friends, loved ones, and animals. You are awesome. You've got this," as well as: "Couldn't feel this more right now... Keep on keeping on."

Kyra and Kevin are supportive of their kids in more ways than one. Travis has worked as a composer on several of his parents' movies, and after his work was featured in the Kyra-directed film Space Oddity, the Summer I Turned Pretty actress shared exclusively with HELLO!: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it," adding: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."