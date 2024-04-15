Kyra Sedgwick details 'hard transition' with her two children – and Kevin Bacon's support

It may already have been well over ten years since Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon first became empty nesters, but seeing your kids grow up doesn't get any easier with time.

The longtime couple, who have been married for 35 years, share two kids, Travis Bacon, 34, and Sosie Bacon, 32.

On Monday, during an appearance on Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna while promoting her upcoming play All of Me, Kyra reflected on the "hard" transition that is when your kids go from children to full-fledged adults.

As hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up the kids, the doting mom-of-two marveled: "I have such grown children," before admitting: "I'm in denial," over the passage of time.

Asked how she handled the changes in dynamic that come with kids growing up, she shared: "It's so hard, it's such a hard transition because you go from being able to fix everything to totally not being able to fix everything."

"You go from, 'I have the right to tell you what to do' to 'I definitely don't have the right to tell you what to do,'" she added, noting how she and Kevin adapted into the "loving suggestions" method over time.

© Getty Sosie and Travis in 2022

"It is definitely a constant like… 'I'm going to go into the dance, I'm going to step out of the dance,'" she continued, and that as the kids grow up, you "have to take your cues from them" instead.

"I have no secrets except that you try to figure it out one day at a time and hope that they still want to hang out with you," she maintained.

Hoda then asked Kyra if she and Kevin were "a united front" when it came to their parenting, and she confirmed that they were "for sure."

She explained: "I don't think we planned it, I just think that we are similar in that way, like, 'This is important this is less important,'" adding: "I really don't think we ever thought something very differently about the way to parent the kids, but also to discipline them or not discipline them."

Hoda also noted how Kyra and Kevin "don't feel like a Hollywood couple," and the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress said: "I don't know, I just… I was raised in New York, he was raised in [Philadelphia], you know, we brought our kids up in New York," and emphasized: "It's what we do, it's not who we are… I think we've always just had the same priorities, which was like, keep your feet on the ground."

And touching on what their work lives are really like, she added: "It's not like it's been easy, longevity is hard, you have to keep on working on trying to get a job, so there's no fantasy of like 'Life is so easy and Hollywood is so easy and movies are so easy.'"

