Jennifer Lopez's rarely-seen older sister Leslie is her double in celebratory family photo

Jennifer Lopez went through the family albums over the weekend as she paid tribute to some of the special women in her life, including her two sisters.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker took to Instagram on International Women's Day to post a selection of pictures of the women who mean the most to her.

Among the snapshots was a selfie featuring her older sister Leslie, who is rarely seen in public, as well as her younger sister, journalist Lynda Lopez.

JLo and her siblings have striking similarities, but Leslie in particular looks just like her famous sister. Leslie works as a teacher and is a mom-of-two, and while she hasn't been pictured on JLo's social media channels as much as her younger sister Lynda, she previously featured in a joint interview with her sisters during the early days of Jennifer's fame.

Talking to Oprah Winfrey, Leslie joked that while her sister may be a "famous movie star" to her, she will always be "my little pain in the butt sister."

The sisters were raised in the Bronx by parents Guadalupe and David, and in an interview during the pandemic, the award-winning singer revealed how more than ever she's learnt not to take advantage of her loved ones.

She told People: "It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long. Not being able to see my mum and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together."

She continued: "Different things like that where you realise health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority."

While Guadalupe and David are no longer married, they get on well and have been pictured together to support JLo over the years.

Guadalupe is the more extraverted of the pair, and often appears in photos and videos posted by her famous daughter on Instagram.

She has showcased her dance moves a number of time at her famous daughter's concerts, and sang alongside JLo during Jennifer's 2019 performance at the Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.

While she was tough, Guadalupe made sure her three daughters knew they could do anything they put their mind to growing up.

In a 2021 Instagram post to mark Mother's Day, JLo penned: "It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything. This was something that has really stayed with me."

David, meanwhile, has been described by his famous daughter as her "biggest cheerleader".

During an appearance on Today in 2016, she said: "I feel like he's always been proud since I was like running track when I was 9 or 10 years old. He was like, 'My daughter runs track!'... It just didn't matter to him. He was just proud of me."