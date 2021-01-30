Jennifer Lopez reveals sadness over dad David and mum Guadalupe They raised her in the Bronx

Jennifer Lopez has an incredibly close bond with her parents and now she's opened up about the sadness surrounding her relationship with them.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker has released she's taken her connection with mum, Guadalupe and dad, David, for granted - and it's taken the coronavirus pandemic for her to realise it.

"It became the number one thing that we, in a way, took for granted for so long," she told People magazine. "Not being able to see my mum and dad as much as we wanted, we didn't spend the holidays together."

She knew safety had to be made a priority for her family to keep everybody virus-free, and that sadly meant - like millions of others - she couldn't see her parents.

"Different things like that where you realise health is the number one most important thing in our lives, so it became a huge priority."

Jennifer's mother has held more of a spot in the limelight than her father, who keeps a lower profile.

Jennifer is missing her parents and sisters

But last year Jennifer revealed she was hoping to be able to pay the ultimate tribute to him by buying his favourite baseball team, the New York Mets, with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Unfortunately, the celebrity couple had to pull out of the bidding, with Jennifer expressing her disappointment in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

Jennifer's dad and mum lives in New York

The star wrote: "Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father's favourite Major League Baseball team with her own hard-earned money. We still haven't given up!"

Jennifer has two sisters

Jennifer's parents live in New York, where the star grew up. David worked as a computer technician, while Guadalupe stayed at home to look after their children.

As well as Jennifer – who is the middle child - the couple are parents to children Leslie and Lynda.

