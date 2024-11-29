Jennifer Lopez gives emotional update with twins as she spends Thanksgiving apart from Ben Affleck

As stars gear up to spend Thanksgiving with their families, this year's celebrations will no doubt be bittersweet for Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck in August 2024, citing their date of separation as April 26.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez is divorcing Ben Affleck

The singer doesn't seem to be letting their separation dampen her spirits, as she took to Instagram to share with fans what she was giving thanks for this year. "I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving," she wrote, adding: "I am so incredibly grateful for all of you."

© @jlo JLo wore a subtly sheer floral sweater for Thanksgiving

JLo posted a photo of herself smiling candidly in her kitchen, posing next to a giant, beautifully browned roast turkey full of stuffing. She looked effortlessly chic in a floral patterned sweater and blue jeans, with her signature honey blonde hair slicked back into a ponytail.

JLo will spend time with Max and Emme

The 55-year-old is spending the season with her twins, Max and Emme, as she told People she hoped to take it easy during the holidays.

"It was a pretty intense year for me and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast," she revealed.

"The holidays are such a special time for us and they've always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories."

The "Jenny From The Block" singer's post comes as her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck was spotted spending Thanksgiving with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids, Violet, Fin, and Samuel.

© BG004/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving together

While Lopez may have spent the holidays on the East Coast, Ben and his family took a different approach out West in Los Angeles, volunteering for a charitable cause. They helped serve free meals to the homeless community, attending The Midnight Mission homeless shelter's annual Thanksgiving Street Fair.

Every Thanksgiving, the organization "hosts a celebration for thousands of individuals and families experiencing homelessness in Skid Row," according to its website, with the event including a holiday meal and live entertainment.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet at Yale with Jennifer Lopez's sister Lynda Lopez

While Ben and Jen may be divided, it seems their families remain close, as Violet was spotted spending time with the singer's sister. Lynda shared a selfie with the Yale student, after visiting her earlier this month. She captioned the moment: "New Haven with my favorite Yalie!"