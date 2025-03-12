Who is Natalie Portman's new famous boyfriend who is no stranger to the spotlight?

Natalie Portman's single era is officially over as she reportedly has a new beau – and he's no stranger to the spotlight.

The 43-year-old is dating French musician Tanguy Destable, who is known by his stage name Tepr. The couple were first linked in March this year after they were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll through Paris. The pair were photographed embracing while heading to the Écoles Cinéma Club.

© Instagram Natalie's boyfriend is a music producer

This is Natalie's first public relationship since her divorce from her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied last year. It was reported that the choreographer's extramarital affair in 2023 was the reason for the separation. The former couple met on set of Black Swan back in 2009 before embarking on a whirlwind romance, with their engagement announced the following year.

The Hollywood actress and French choreographer ushered in their nuptials in 2012 and share two children – their son Aleph, 13, and their daughter Amalia, 8.

So, who is Natalie's new boyfriend? HELLO! dives into the life of Tanguy Destable.

Career

The actress clearly has a type as Tanguy is from Morlaix in northwestern France. The 44-year-old is an electronic music producer and released his first album in 2015. His career kickstarted in the Noughties when he was part of an electronic and hip-hop group named Abstrackt Keal Agram.

Tanguy decided to go solo in 2006 and has since collaborated with the likes of Yelle, Woodkid, and even Lady Gaga. Natalie's new beau is also no stranger to the film industry as he has contributed to the creation of scores in movies such as I'm Still Here and television shows including Those About to Die.

Tanguy has been producing the soundtracks for Nicolas Ghesquière's Louis Vuitton shows since 2018 and he is most notable for remixing Yelle’s "À cause des garçons".

Former marriage

The music producer was previously in a 10-year relationship with his ex-wife, the actress Louise Bourgoin. The former couple welcomed their first son in April 2016 and their second in 2020. Tanguy opened up about fatherhood to Billboard in 2017 and shared that his track “Hello E” from Inquisifunk was a tribute to his first child. "He was born a year ago, and I wanted to welcome him," he said.

© Getty Images Louise Bourgoin was married to the music producer

"[The EP is] like a roller coaster, you have a lot of flavor, a lot of emotions, a lot of different feelings while listening to it."

However, the music producer and actress split in 2023.

Residence

© Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock Natalie Portman attended the Dior Fall/Winter 2025 Show

It is unsurprising that the couple have been spotted attending the same events given that both Natalie and Tanguy live in Paris. Most recently, the couple stepped out for the Louis Vuitton after-party during Paris Fashion Week.