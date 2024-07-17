Natalie Portman is the ultimate vixen in slinky LBD

Natalie Portman looked next level as she stepped out for another late-night chat show appearance on Tuesday, gracing the Late Night with Seth Meyers studio with her presence.
The Lady in the Lake star, 43, who recently divorced her Black Swan co-star Benjamin Millapied, took to the stage wearing a fitted black mini dress with a strapless sweetheart neckline and a corseted bodice.
The classic LBD was teamed with a pair of sheer black stockings and black stilettos for a timelessly elegant aesthetic. She rocked minimal jewellery, opting for a simple pair of silver earrings.
Her brunette tresses were styled in loose waves and she wore a pared-back makeup look featuring defined warm-toned eyes. A ruby red manicure rounded off the look.
You may also like
Natalie Portman's recent wardrobe choices
The May December star was spotted the day before arriving at The View for another day of promoting her new TV series. The mother-of-two looked effortlessly cool in a pair of mid-wash bootcut jeans teamed with a white embellished sweater with elbow-length sleeves and a Dior 'Book Tote' bag.
Meanwhile, she upped the ante on 15 July when she opted for another black mini dress for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon but was elevated with beaded embellishments.
The floral number, which had tie-up shoulder straps, was paired with black strappy heels by Jimmy Choo and a chic low bun. Her winged liner and dark eyeshadow added a sultry touch.
Natalie's penchant for a mini dress
A chic mini dress has become the Thor: Love and Thunder star's go-to of late. The Lucy in the Sky actress attended the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event for Lady in the Lake at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City on 12 July.
She opted for a gorgeous floral mini-dress with a plunging neckline and a bow at the waist. The yellow piping added another element of summer appeal to her look and her hair, which was twisted and pinned up behind her ear on one side, was pretty and feminine.
The star further promoted Lady in the Lake at The Paley Center in a stunning rosy pink thigh-grazing number which had her looking like a real-life flower.
Comparatively, Natalie was almost unrecognizable when she wore a chic workwear look to the Christian Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in February.
Natalie could have been Anne Hathaway AKA Andy Sachs following her Runway-ready makeover in The Devil Wears Prada in a brown tweed fitted blazer and mini skirt, styled with a black rollneck and stilettos.
DISCOVER: Natalie Portman shares rare picture of family vacation with two kids after Benjamin Millepied divorce
The Vox Lux star channeled boss energy with a chic chignon updo, tortoiseshell sunnies, and a deep red lip.