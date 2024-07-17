Natalie Portman is the ultimate vixen in slinky LBD

Natalie Portman looked next level as she stepped out for another late-night chat show appearance on Tuesday, gracing the Late Night with Seth Meyers studio with her presence.

The Lady in the Lake star, 43, who recently divorced her Black Swan co-star Benjamin Millapied, took to the stage wearing a fitted black mini dress with a strapless sweetheart neckline and a corseted bodice.

© Getty Natalie Portman wore a chic LBD for an interview with Seth Meyers The classic LBD was teamed with a pair of sheer black stockings and black stilettos for a timelessly elegant aesthetic. She rocked minimal jewellery, opting for a simple pair of silver earrings. © Getty Natalie Portman's black dress featured a strapless neckline Her brunette tresses were styled in loose waves and she wore a pared-back makeup look featuring defined warm-toned eyes. A ruby red manicure rounded off the look.

Natalie Portman's recent wardrobe choices © Getty Natalie Portman was seen arriving at The View in chic jeans The May December star was spotted the day before arriving at The View for another day of promoting her new TV series. The mother-of-two looked effortlessly cool in a pair of mid-wash bootcut jeans teamed with a white embellished sweater with elbow-length sleeves and a Dior 'Book Tote' bag.

© Getty Natalie's dress featured intricate beading Meanwhile, she upped the ante on 15 July when she opted for another black mini dress for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon but was elevated with beaded embellishments. The floral number, which had tie-up shoulder straps, was paired with black strappy heels by Jimmy Choo and a chic low bun. Her winged liner and dark eyeshadow added a sultry touch.

Natalie's penchant for a mini dress A chic mini dress has become the Thor: Love and Thunder star's go-to of late. The Lucy in the Sky actress attended the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations event for Lady in the Lake at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City on 12 July. © Getty Natalie looked gorgeous in her floral two-piece She opted for a gorgeous floral mini-dress with a plunging neckline and a bow at the waist. The yellow piping added another element of summer appeal to her look and her hair, which was twisted and pinned up behind her ear on one side, was pretty and feminine.

The star further promoted Lady in the Lake at The Paley Center in a stunning rosy pink thigh-grazing number which had her looking like a real-life flower. © Taylor Hill Natalie Portman was glowing as she attends a preview screening for Lady in the Lake