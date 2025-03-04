Natalie Portman wows in edgy knee-high socks, heels and sheer mini-dress for Paris Fashion Week

Natalie Portman has just ushered in a new shoe trend as she added a playful twist to her monochrome ensemble while attending the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025 Show at the Jardin des Tuileries during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The Black Swan actress oozed chic in a black long-sleeved mini-dress that boasted a high-neck collar and voluminous shoulders. The elegant number was adorned with sheer lace panels down the front of the bodice and embellished with intricate buttons. Crafted from glossy silk, the dress featured an A-line skirt.

© Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock Natalie Portman attended the Dior Fall/Winter 2025 Show

Upon entering the show's venue, Natalie layered her polished ensemble with a matching peacoat that was stylishly buttoned-up to the top. The star donned a pair of black-rimmed sunglasses while her toasted almond locks were styled into an updo with a wavy side fringe.

Natalie's makeup was left radiant with a dark smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy natural lip.

© Getty Images The actress layered up with a peacoat

What truly stole the spotlight was Natalie’s choice of footwear, which created the illusion of sleek black knee-high boots. However, the look actually harked back to the '60s and featured a pair of pointed-toe stilettos teamed with bow-adorned long socks.

The coveted shoe trend has quickly taken center stage on many star-studded sartorial agendas following this season’s runways where heels paired with long socks were featured in shows by Valentino, Fendi, and even Prada.

© Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock Natalie paired long socks with pointed-toe heels

Natalie's presence at Maria Grazia Chiuri's show is hardly surprising given her longtime affiliation with the French fashion house. The actress has been the face of Miss Dior Parfum since 2011 and in her time seen five different creative directors take the helm of the brand.

From tailored mini-dresses to glitzy gowns, the Oscar winning actress often graces in Dior for star-studded occasions and has become the house's muse.

In an interview with Vogue last year, the star discussed her relationship with the luxury brand. “There’s a real understanding of what women want," she said.

© Getty Images Natalie's iconic Dior Couture gown

"Dior is wearable for life everyday, but it’s also supremely elegant and luxurious."

Who could forget when the star stunned at last year's Golden Globes in a Dior Couture ballgown. The hand-beaded garment was adorned with a landscape of flowers and vermicelli.

Dior's Fall/Winter 2025 Show notes read: "Shown in a scenography by renowned theater director Robert Wilson, the collection draws on the perpetual evolution of fashion and identity, blending inspiration from the centuries and gender-crossing character of Orlando from Virgina Woolf’s eponymous novel, as well as the House’s own past creative directors and tailoring heritage, all inventively reimagined through a liberated and non-literal prism."