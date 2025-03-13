David Beckham and son Cruz twin in bright snow gear on lavish ski trip

David Beckham and his son Cruz had the ultimate twinning moment on Thursday as they jetted off on a lavish winter trip.

The father-son duo headed to Canada where they took to the frosted slopes for a spot of snowboarding. Taking to Instagram, former England captain David uploaded an array of holiday snapshots, including a joyful selfie that showed the duo beaming for the camera with snow-capped peaks looming in the background.

© Instagram The pair headed to British Columbia

The pair were shown wearing matching vivid turquoise ski jackets, safety helmets and tinted ski goggles, while Cruz also slipped on a pair of bright lilac ski pants. "Fun times with my boy in the powder of British Columbia," David wrote in the caption.

© Instagram The former England captain hit the slopes in style

Elsewhere, the father-of-four, 49, uploaded a video of himself on a chairlift gliding up a slope peppered with frosted trees, as well as a snapshot that showed David smiling from ear to ear as Cruz, 20, lay on the slope with his arms outstretched.

© Instagram David and Cruz twinned in turquoise

The Beckhams are familiar with the slopes of Canada, with the family travelling to Whistler back in 2020.

When they're not globetrotting around the world, the family-of-five split their time between their homes in London, the Cotswolds and Miami.

Their Cotswolds retreat is a calm oasis where the Beckham clan can unwind away from the hustle and bustle. They've transformed their garden into an idyllic space complete with bee hives, vegetable patches, a swimming pool, a football pitch and a swanky sauna.

Last week the Beckhams were out in full force to support Victoria during Paris Fashion Week. Proud husband David attended alongside Harper, Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel and Romeo and his DJ girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

To mark the official start of Paris Fashion Week, David and Victoria attended the inaugural Louvre Museum gala dinner, with the pair posing for a string of glamorous photos ahead of the glitzy bash.

© Shutterstock David and Victoria looked so chic in the French capital

Dressed to impress, fashion mogul Victoria, 50, looked her usual polished self, wearing a frock from her eponymous label complete with elegant, ruched detailing around the waist, a rippling train, long sleeves with split cuffs and a round neckline.

Ramping up the glamour, the mother-of-four wore her glossy raven locks in a twisted chignon with a trio of tendrils poking out. As for makeup, Victoria opted for a radiant, bronzed palette with sweeps of dewy highlighter. A pair of sophisticated drop earrings completed her evening look.

© Getty Images The duo attended the "Le Grand Diner du Louvre" on Tuesday evening

Former England captain David, meanwhile, looked debonair dressed in a smart tuxedo, a bow tie and a stone-hued scarf.

In a post shared to Instagram, Victoria shared a slew of photos which she captioned: "Such a lovely evening at Le Grand Dîner du Louvre celebrating @MuseeLouvre's first-ever exhibition dedicated entirely to the fashion industry and its creatives. Thank you Laurence des Cars and @olivier_gabet — a great way to start the week in Paris. Kisses @DavidBeckham."