Celebrities in stylish skiwear: Frankie Bridge, Janette Manrara, Alison Hammond and more

'Tis the season, for skiing that is. Now that Christmas is a distant memory, our favourite celebrities have all jetted off to snowier climes, ready to shoop-shoop their way down the slopes.
There are no mismatched jackets and salopettes for the stars though. Oh no, for the celebrities among us, it's coordinated skiwear all the way, with chic animal print numbers, cosy knits and brightly coloured co-ords.
We round up our favourite slope-side looks; prepare to be inspired!
You may also like
Frankie Bridge in leopard print thermals
Loose Women's Frankie Bridge headed to Portes du Soleil in the Alps ahead of Christmas and sent fans wild with her animal print thermal layers, with compliments flooding in for her outlandish ensemble.
"Erm pic 1 is ICONIC!" one fan wrote, with another commenting: "Okay gal, you ate in piccie 1!"
The other snaps in Frankie's carousel were equally adorable, with one showing Wayne Bridge and their kids, Carter and Parker, wrapped up in their snowwear, with Frankie balancing her son on her snowboard – serious skills!
Frankie Bridge shows off her board skills
Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson's girls' trip
This Morning stars Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond visited the French Alps, with Josie admitting she'd forgotten how to ski!
Watch the hilarious clip below to witness her crash as she tried to make her way down the mountain. What she lacks in skiing prowess, she more than makes up for in the style stakes in her colourful skiwear.
Kelly Brook's glamorous Christmas in the mountains
Kelly Brook jetted off to spend Christmas in Megeve with her husband Jeremy Parisi. The model and radio presenter split her time between posing for photos in snug clothes and exploring the mountains bundled up in her winter woollies.
Janette Manrara's apres-ski in Slovenia
Strictly icon Janette Manrara headed to Slovenia for her snowy holiday, spending her break at the impressive Rogla Resort in the mountains.
While she didn't share photos of herself skiing (too busy practicing her slaloms, we bet!) Janette did post a video of her apres-ski activities, wearing red leather trousers, snow-ready boots and a cosy black polo neck – perfection!