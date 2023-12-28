Celebrities in stylish skiwear: Frankie Bridge, Janette Manrara, Alison Hammond and more

'Tis the season, for skiing that is. Now that Christmas is a distant memory, our favourite celebrities have all jetted off to snowier climes, ready to shoop-shoop their way down the slopes.

There are no mismatched jackets and salopettes for the stars though. Oh no, for the celebrities among us, it's coordinated skiwear all the way, with chic animal print numbers, cosy knits and brightly coloured co-ords.

We round up our favourite slope-side looks; prepare to be inspired!

Frankie Bridge in leopard print thermals © Instagram Loose Women's Frankie Bridge headed to Portes du Soleil in the Alps ahead of Christmas and sent fans wild with her animal print thermal layers, with compliments flooding in for her outlandish ensemble. "Erm pic 1 is ICONIC!" one fan wrote, with another commenting: "Okay gal, you ate in piccie 1!"

The other snaps in Frankie's carousel were equally adorable, with one showing Wayne Bridge and their kids, Carter and Parker, wrapped up in their snowwear, with Frankie balancing her son on her snowboard – serious skills!

Frankie Bridge shows off her board skills © Instagram

Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson's girls' trip © Instagram This Morning stars Josie Gibson and Alison Hammond visited the French Alps, with Josie admitting she'd forgotten how to ski! Watch the hilarious clip below to witness her crash as she tried to make her way down the mountain. What she lacks in skiing prowess, she more than makes up for in the style stakes in her colourful skiwear.

WATCH: Josie Gibson's skiing attempt

SHOP: Best Designer Ski Jackets and Ski Suits 2024: Top 17 chic winter wardrobe essentials

Lily Collins wrapped up warm in Sweden © Instagram Emily in Paris star Lily Collins ignored Emily Cooper's style advice for her trip to Sweden, opting instead for ultra-cosy winter wear rather than her usual fashion-forward ensembles. The actress bundled up for a sledding adventure and looked super cute – and warm – for the occasion.

DISCOVER: 5 memorable royal skiing accidents: Sophie Wessex, Princess Diana and more

John Travolta skis with his kids © Instagram Grease legend John Travolta treated his children Ella Bleu, 23, and Benjamin, 13, to a Christmas ski trip, posting a snowy photo of the three of them on Instagram. John wore his Grease character's trademark all-black, while his kids went for white outfits for the slopes.



DISCOVER: 7 best child-friendly ski resorts for a perfect family holiday

Kelly Brook's glamorous Christmas in the mountains © Instagram Kelly Brook jetted off to spend Christmas in Megeve with her husband Jeremy Parisi. The model and radio presenter split her time between posing for photos in snug clothes and exploring the mountains bundled up in her winter woollies.



Janette Manrara's apres-ski in Slovenia

Strictly icon Janette Manrara headed to Slovenia for her snowy holiday, spending her break at the impressive Rogla Resort in the mountains.

While she didn't share photos of herself skiing (too busy practicing her slaloms, we bet!) Janette did post a video of her apres-ski activities, wearing red leather trousers, snow-ready boots and a cosy black polo neck – perfection!

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more celebs on the slopes in their chic attire...