Nicole Kidman is inundated with support as she shares heartbreaking family post

Nicole Kidman commemorated what would have been her mother's birthday by honoring her late parents with a heartfelt tribute.

The Babygirl actress took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph of her parents, Antony Kidman and Janelle Ann Kidman. The snap depicted the couple posing for a sweet portrait.

Nicole's mom looked beautiful in a white shirt layered beneath a black cardigan. Janelle wore a chunky beaded necklace while her brown locks were styled into a bob cut. The actress clearly inherited her mother's preference for a radiant complexion enhanced by a bronzed cheek and a natural glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Antony donned a checkered blue-and-white shirt that was paired with a simple white T-shirt.

Nicole captioned the post: "Missing Mumma and Papa so much on what would have been her birthday today."

Antony tragically passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a fall at a hotel in Singapore in 2014, with the cause of death ruled as a heart attack.

The actress sadly lost her mom last year and was forced to leave the Venice International Film Festival early to make it home. Janelle died at the age of 84.

Nicole won Best Actress for her role in Halina Reijn's Babygirl, with the director accepting the award on her behalf. During the speech, Halina read a statement written by Nicole. "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed," read the director.

"I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."

Upon viewing the 57-year-old's heartfelt birthday tribute, followers flocked to the comments to inundate the star with support.

Elle Fanning penned: "Love you Nicole!."

Rita Wilson wrote: "The conversation continues. May her memory be eternal."

Jill Wagner commented: "She has the best view of all of your success. You are a wonderful product of their love."

Nicole continues to honor her mother's memory, revealing the deeply touching final conversation they shared before her passing.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in December 2024, Nicole said: "The final words my mama said, which I didn’t know were gonna be the final words … I was going to get on a plane and go back to see her. And she was like, 'Maybe wait a minute because I think you just need to take care of yourself right now, Nicky'."

"So, I’m doing that more. And I say that to other people in the world, and particularly women. I think we tend not to take care of ourselves."