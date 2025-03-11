Nicole Kidman's teen daughter Sunday struts in bold leather look for fashion week catwalk

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are traveling around the world fulfilling their own pursuits in film and music respectively, but now their kids are imbibing in the hustle culture as well.

The couple share two teen daughters, 16-year-old Sunday Rose and 14-year-old Faith Margaret, with both having stepped into the spotlight more so over the past year.

Sunday, in particular, made strides with her first appearance in the front row of Fashion Week, joining her mom and her A-list friends at Balenciaga's Haute Couture runway show.

She then made her own catwalk debut later that year in Paris, walking for Miu Miu, thanks also to Nicole's long friendship with Miuccia Prada, and she hasn't looked back since.

Sunday made her return to where it all started on March 11, walking the runway for Miu Miu's Fall Winter 2025 fashion show alongside modeling greats like Gigi Hadid and Amelia Gray, plus A-list showstopper Sarah Paulson.

The teen wore a brown shearling jacket with a multi-colored plaid pattern and a fur lining, hiding a chocolate brown patent leather top with a keyhole neckline cutout plus a dramatic gold embellishment, and a mustard matching skirt that hit just above the knee. The look was topped off with a pair of knee-high leather boots.

© Getty Images Sunday walked the runway for Miu Miu's RTW Fall show at Paris Fashion Week

The 16-year-old was styled with teased and moulded bumped hair, evoking a sense of period glamor, and a sharp winged liner with her otherwise neutral face.

Sunday shared a clip from the runway show on her Instagram and wrote with it: "Thank you @miumiu such an honor." She had previously documented that she was in the City of Lights for fashion week, although didn't reveal her plan to walk the runway.

During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Nicole was asked about Sunday making her catwalk debut with the brand, and praised her daughter for being the one to push and make it happen, despite her initial hesitance.

© Getty Images Sarah Paulson was among the models chosen for the latest Miu Miu show

"That's all driven by her," the actress conceded. "Me going, 'Oh no, I don't think so.' But Miuccia [Prada] just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.'"

"And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match. I sat with Miuccia recently in Italy and said, 'My gosh, I've known you since I was about 23.' I've been in this industry for a while."

© Instagram The 16-year-old made her catwalk debut for the brand as well

Sunday herself recently spoke with W Magazine as part of their "Next in Line" issue about her aspirations and modeling journey, saying: "I always wanted to model, but my mom told me I couldn't do it until I was 16."

After finally making her debut last October, she couldn't have been more thrilled. "I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" She otherwise lives her life in Nashville, Tennessee as an all-American 10th grader.

Ultimately, she says her dream is to study psychology at New York University and then become director, citing a specific renowned influence: "I really, really like Greta Gerwig," and dubbing "obviously, Barbie" as her favorite of the filmmaker's work.