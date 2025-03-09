Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella joins forces with famous mom to support younger sister

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter Sunday Rose is taking the modeling world by storm and it's clear she has the support of her family behind her.

But as well as mom Nicole and dad Keith, her half-sister Bella Kidman has thrown her support and love towards the young model by liking her recent Instagram post.

Bella is the adopted daughter of Nicole and her ex-husband Tom Cruise; they are also parents to son Connor.

The post on social media was a picture of the model posing for W Magazine with her hair styled similarly to her mom's natural 90s curls. Sunday's dark blonde locks appeared as perm-style curls with a side parting, held back by bobby pins, and all courtesy of hair stylist Eugene Souleiman.

Sunday shared with the magazine that she had "always wanted to model, but my mom told me I couldn’t do it until I was 16".

It's unclear how close Sunday and her sister Faith, 13, are to their half-siblings but in recent months Bella's continued appearance on Sunday's Instagram has proven they have a bond.

She also liked the teen's debut Instagram post, a collaboration with Miu Miu after Sunday walked her first runway in their 2025 Spring/Summer Miu Miu.

© Victor Boyko Sunday Rose walks the runway during the Miu Miu show

Nicole Kidman's relationship to adopted children with Tom Cruise

"I just wanted to do it again when I got off the runway!" she said of the experience.

A sophomore in high school in Nashville, where she has been raised by her famous parents, the teen revealed she is on the school's dance team and loves her English class, but that she also has plans for college, where she'd love to attend New York University and study psychology.

© Getty Images Keith Urban with Sunday Rose (middle) and Faith Margaret (right)

It's news that will please her parents, as Keith once shared that it was key to keep Sunday "firmly with schoolwork and structure and everything balanced in its place".

"Hopefully we can just help her keep balance with everything through all of that," he shared. "Hopefully she'll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity."

© Instagram Bella Kidman Cruise shared a photo of herself in front of her work

Bella, 31, is also an artist, and lives in London with her husband Max Parker, where they reportedly live a low-key life in the Borough of Croydon. She was recently in Florida, where her brother Connor lives, and where she had an art gallery installation at the Imagine Museum.

The artist posed in front of the abstract painting with a big and proud smile on her face.

According to her website, Bella has "been drawing ever since her wee hands could pick up a pen".

"Since that point in time, she's been evolving in her arts. Her go-to medium was pen and paper for most of her life. However, she is now venturing into other formats and mediums. Including digital. Which has been a bit of a game-changer in her opinion. We hope you dig it."