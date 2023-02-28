Serena Williams serves royal glamor in caped satin gown The Wimbledon champ is always a stunner

Serena Williams has consistently served up some top notch looks on the red carpet, and her latest is absolutely no exception.

The tennis champ attended the premiere of Creed III in Los Angeles, also joined by the likes of Chloe Bailey, Michael B. Jordan, and Jonathan Majors, and looked like quite the picture of royalty.

She donned a pink satin gown with a high neckline that featured a dramatic shoulder with a cape that flowed beside her.

Serena was as regal as could be at the Creed III premiere

Nipped in at the waist, Serena paired the fit with her locks swept into side bangs with minimal jewelry and matching pink make-up.

Fans were enamored with her choice of outfit, with one commenting on her social feed showing off the dress: "You pick the greatest colors for your dresses."

Another said: "I almost double tapped for the second time..," while a third gushed: "Beautiful times a trillion," while several simply responded with flame emojis.

Although it wasn't the first major fashion moment that Serena has had recently, you can check out the video below where she relived some of her best.

On Sunday, the legendary athlete attended the NAACP Image Awards in another stunning fit, this time opting for black velvet instead.

The 41-year-old's stunning look , which featured a high slit and low-cut neck with a sheer bustier to show off her curves, was custom made by designer Brandon Blackwood.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about the dress, Brandon said: "She's the world's greatest athlete and she deserves a dress that compliments that. She's a powerhouse in herself and we just wanted to do something that was equally powerful."

The tennis star served up some glamor and sex appeal at the NAACP Image Awards

She even took to the stage later that evening to accept the Jackie Robinson Award for her outstanding achievements in tennis, business, and philanthropy.

