Serena Williams showcases amazing figure and toned legs in high slit gown

Serena Williams has wowed fans including Khloe Kardashian with her glamorous look at the NAACP Awards on Sunday.

The six-time US Open winner and American sporting icon showed her off her phenomenal figure and toned legs with the flowing velvet black dress she chose for the occasion. See Serena take to the stage in her beautiful gown to accept an award for her outstanding achievements in tennis, business and philanthropy in the video below.

WATCH: Serena Williams accepts NAACP's Jackie Robinson award

The 41-year-old's stunning look which featured a high slit and low-cut neck to show off her curves was custom made by the designer Brandon Blackwood. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about the dress, Brandon said: "She's the world's greatest athlete and she deserves a dress that compliments that. She's a powerhouse in herself and we just wanted to do something that was equally powerful."

The dress certainly had its desired effect, with fans taking to Twitter and Instagram to share their love for Serena.

"Majestic, stunning look," wrote one person.

Serena on the NAACP Awards red carpet

"You're so gorgeous," said another.

Many famous faces were also in love with Serena's gown. Khloe Kardashian reacted to the tennis player's images of her look on Instagram, commenting three heart emojis. Meanwhile Just Mercy star Jamie Foxx left three fire emojis.

Accepting her award on Sunday night, the tennis star said: "I'm incredibly humbled to be amongst the greatest names in today's culture celebrating those who promote equity through creative endeavors. And this event continues to acknowledge the contributions of those who have pursued their craft in television and film and music and literature and so much more."

Serena's amazing look in photos she posted on Instagram

She continued: "It is really a privilege to be recognized alongside some of the sports' greatest icons and most accomplished athletes like LeBron James, Michael Johnson, Wilma Rudolph, just to name a few, and many other forces in the field.

"Together we are a team of trailblazers, and we represent what is possible when you truly believe in yourself and your potential, and follow your life and passion," Serena emphasised.

The multi-Grand Slam winner was last seen on the court during the 2022 US Open, in a match which is widely believed to have been the last of her playing career. However, the star is showing no signs of slowing down outside of the court. As she explained to Vogue last year, she prefers the word "evolution" to "retirement".

