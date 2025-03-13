How Gene Hackman's surviving dogs assisted paramedics in final act of loyalty after his death

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their $3.8 million Santa Fe home on February 26 – but his body was discovered with help from their loyal dogs.

In a recent interview, Santa Fe Police Chief Brian Moya revealed that first responders were searching for Gene for around 30 minutes before the couple's two surviving dogs, German Shepherd Bear and Akita-shepherd mix Nikita, guided them to his body.

Authorities had quickly found Betsy "splayed on the bathroom floor" with the couple's third dog, Zinna, who was dead in a locked crate in the bathroom closet, after she was seen lying on the floor by a maintenance worker who dialled 911.

Several sheriff's deputies, paramedics and Santa Fe firefighters soon began to search for Gene, meticulously checking other rooms in the sprawling house without any luck.

During the search, one of Gene and Betsy's dogs kept barking at them and running off in different locations. At first, paramedics thought the dog wanted to play. Then, they realized it wanted them to follow.

"They realized (the dog) was trying to say, 'Hey, come over here! Come over here!'" Brian told USA Today.

The dog led first responders to Gene's body in a mudroom in the far end of the home, which the dog then sat next to.

Authorities added that Gene and Betsy's dog, Nikita was "skittish because of all the commotion" and refused to leave the sides of both of her owners.

Almost two weeks after they were found dead, their causes of death were revealed by Dr Heather Jarrell, chief medical examiner for New Mexico.

She told a press conference that it was "reasonable to conclude" that Betsy, 64, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11; Hantavirus can be fatal and is spread by rodents' body fluids and excrement, and produces flu-like symptoms.

Gene died six days later on February 17, and an autopsy revealed the 95-year-old had a history of cardiovascular disease, along with advanced Alzheimer's.

The Oscar-winning actor had a history of heart attacks and high blood pressure, and officials said that "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease" was the cause of death, "with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor".

Both deaths were ruled as natural, and no signs of internal or external trauma were found.

As for Zinna, the dog had been left locked in his crate while recovering from a big surgery after being picked up from a veterinary hospital on February 9.

Gene and Betsy were discovered on February 26 by a security officer who was called by the couple's maintenance worker. The employee became suspicious after the pair failed to answer the door.

According to the affidavit, the couple's front door was found ajar but Santa Fe County deputies "did not observe any signs of forced entry into the home".

Betsy's body was found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Gene's body was discovered with the same signs of decomposition as his wife.

Gene's family released a brief statement following the devastating news: "He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."