Travis Kelce's sister-in-law Kylie shares what holidays with husband Jason and Kelce family will really be like this year

It has been quite the year for the Kelce family, who started the year with brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce facing off on behalf of their football teams Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl.

Headline-making as the moment was however, their time in the spotlight reached new heights the moment Travis debuted his romance with Taylor Swift, which immediately spawned endless online chatter, viral reactions to each and every PDA-moment they've shared, marriage predictions and more.

Now, though they didn't get to spend Thanksgiving together, fans are at it again wondering what Christmas will be like for the two, and though they'll surely keep it to themselves, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce did share a glimpse into what the holidays are typically like for the family.

WATCH: Taylor Swift meets Travis Kelce's dad first time

Speaking with People about her partnership with HoneyBaked, Kylie – herself a former athlete who today runs a non-profit and several charitable initiatives – opened up about how she and husband Jason go all out when it comes to their holiday menu.

"I was raised in a family where you make a meal like you're cooking for a hundred, and I truly believe that leftovers are part of the holidays," she explained, before adding: "That goes across the board from my family, the McDevitt side of the family, to the Kelce side of the family."

You may also like NFL players' gorgeous wives and girlfriends: from Patrick Mahomes to Jason Kelce

Her mother-in-law Donna Kelce – who has also established her own loyal internet following as the "Mama Kelce" – is an integral part of their holiday cooking, especially when it comes to dinner rolls.

© Getty Jason and Kylie have been married since 2018

Kylie shared: "Even though my mother-in-law is the queen of the holiday roll, we'll get some other rolls for leftovers. That's the key. We'll also pick up some baked cinnamon apples in their frozen section because that was my grandmother's favorite, so we have to have that."

MORE: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce don matching sweaters as they join Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at festive bash

MORE: Ryan Reynolds shows support for Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance with the most mind-boggling photo

She also noted there should be no shortage of rolls now that the Kelce matriarch has a princess of holiday rolls in her granddaughter Wyatt, who over Thanksgiving proved herself to be the perfect sous chef.

Kylie – who tied the knot with Jason in 2018 and shares with him daughters Wyatt, four, Elliotte, two, and Bennett, who will be one next year – continued: "My oldest just got to do the Mama Kelce dinner rolls at Thanksgiving. So now, she thinks that she is the queen of the rolls."

The mom-of-three added: "So, I think for our Christmas meal, she will end up helping my mother-in-law again because they absolutely nailed it. They were outstanding, as usual."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.