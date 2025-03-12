Donald Trump showers granddaughter Kai with incredibly lavish gift

Donald Trump showed support for his new colleague, Elon Musk, at the White House on Tuesday, revealing that he had bought his eldest granddaughter a Tesla Cybertruck in 2024.

The President was presented with five Tesla cars in Washington D.C. by Elon, the brand's CEO and current advisor to Trump.

On the South Lawn, the 78-year-old shared that he had purchased the controversial car for Kai Trump, the eldest daughter of his son, Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa Trump.

"I bought it for a very special young woman, you know, I'm sure you've never heard of her, Kai," he told the media. "She's a great golfer and she puts the clubs in the back, and I guess it's a very safe deal, she loves it," he continued.

"She loves it, and it's very safe, it's very strong, heavy, it's all steel, stainless steel." The 17-year-old has become somewhat of a celebrity since her grandfather won the US election in November.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention in July, Kai shared how close she was to Trump, and added that they bond over their shared love of golfing.

© Getty Images Trump received a series of Tesla cars from Elon on Tuesday

"To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we’re doing in school," she said.

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going, and tells me all about his, but then I have to remind him that I'm in school and I'll have to call him back later."

The avid golfer made a verbal commitment to attend the University of Miami after high school to pursue the sport at a college level, and recently inked a deal with TaylorMade Golf, joining stars like Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Kai's grandfather gifted her a cybertruck

Meanwhile, Elon revealed that his own family was expanding in a surprise birth announcement made by his partner, Shivon Zillis, in March.

"Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's [his twelfth child] birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus," she wrote on X.

"Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

© Instagram Kai is an avid golfer and will play at a college level after high school

The arrival of Seldon Lycurgus marks his 14th child. Just weeks before the announcement, conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair claimed that he had fathered her child, whose name is not known to the media.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world," the 26-year-old wrote via X. "Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause."

"I intend to allow our child to grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask that the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting," she concluded.

© Getty, X Elon welcomed his 13th child with the conservative influencer

The South African shares 14 children with five women. He welcomed Nevada (who passed away as an infant), Vivian, Griffin, Kai, Saxon and Damian with his first wife, Justine Wilson.

Then he met singer-songwriter Grimes, with whom he shares X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. With his current partner, Shivon, he has welcomed Arcadia, Strider, Azure, and Seldon.