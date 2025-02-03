Michelle Keegan reveals clear 'boundaries' in marriage with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has opened up about feeling confident about setting boundaries in her marriage to Mark Wright to keep her family life private.

Michelle found fame as a young soap actress, who starred in Coronation Street when she met TOWIE star Mark Wright.

© Shutterstock Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan married in 2015

The soon-to-be parents married in 2015 but faced a lot of media speculation about when they would start a family.

Michelle, who is pregnant with her first child, has touched upon the pressures of dealing with the baby speculation in her early career days. She told Grazia: "Around the time we got married, I was open about the fact that I wanted to have a family but then, because we didn't choose to have children within a certain time, there was lots of speculation."

The Fool Me Once actress went on to say: “At one point, there was a story every week. My family was asking me about it, so I made the decision to not talk publicly about that side of my life. I'm going to be 38 this year and, as I've got older, I feel more confident about my boundaries.”

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby joy

On having a normal life outside of work, the Our Girl star commented they have a strong foundation: "Mark and I feel lucky to work in this industry, but it doesn't dominate our lives. We dip our toe in, then step back to normal life. It's very boring and probably quite basic, but that's how I like it."

She went on to joke about how married life involves mundane chores, saying: "Honestly, when I left this morning it was upside down, a complete mess. When I get home, if Mark hasn't cleaned it, I'll probably have a go at him and then do it myself."

© Mark Robert Milan, Getty They met early on in their careers and have waited till now to start a family

Even when work gets busy, the pair seem to stay bonded: "We never make each other feel bad about being away for work. And even though there has been negativity surrounding that in the press, we never let it affect our relationship."

On the plans for their upcoming tenth wedding anniversary in May, she hinted the baby was more important: "We talked about it last year, but obviously things have changed now. We've got new priorities."

The beauty queen announced her pregnancy on 29th December 2024 in an Instagram post, tagging her husband.

She captioned the magical sunset beach photo of her and Mark: "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

Currently, the glam TV icons live together in Essex, in a megamansion that they built from scratch together.