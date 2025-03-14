Lorraine Kelly's latest £50 midi proves my point - and we all need one in our lives

When I showed my HELLO! colleagues Lorraine Kelly's latest outfit, they all said the same thing - that they LOVE a denim dress. Honestly, same girls. I repeat wear my denim Aligne Gabriella dress more than any dress should be repeated, because it's just so wearable. And Lorraine's denim dress is just that too - a brilliantly useful fashion piece that suits all ages, all sizes and all seasons.

I tracked down Lorraine's high street dress at River Island. Priced at a reasonable £56, the Belted Denim Midi Dress looks luxe thanks to the dark indigo wash and slightly thicker material - this isn't a chambray dress, but a bona fide denim midi.

© Instagram/makeupcouk We love Lorraine's latest style on her ITV show

What I love more about the dress is the subtle elevated touches. The tortoiseshell buttons are a step up from plain or metal, and the belt is a great figure-cincher with its matching tortoiseshell buckle. The half sleeves are another elevated touch, slightly longer than a T-shirt style but not full length.

Lorraine, 65, loves a midi dress and this fits right into her comfort zone, with its below the knee hem. And she added a pop of red heels to give her outfit a colourful accent.

EXACT MATCH: River Island Denim Belted Midi Dress © River Island £56 at River Island

This dress is 100% cotton and machine washable, which is a must for me - I haven't got the time nor money to be dry cleaning a high street dress on the regular. It looks fluid too, and not too rigid so should be a comfortable buy.

Denim dresses are all over the high street, so if Lorraine's isn't quite your style, you'll find similar ones at QVC - this belted £46 midi comes in a lighter denim, as well as a dark was - and Boden, with the long-sleeved Tess Denim Midi Shirt Dress, complete with belt and patch pockets.

A denim dress is a timeless trend that never seems to date. A favourite among celebrities including Meghan Markle, Cat Deeley and Jennifer Lopez, this everyday staple is particularly popular in the spring months as its an ideal transitional piece for the unpredictable weather.

© Instagram Lorraine's beautiful lilac dress wowed viewers on her ITV show

I'm really loving Lorraine's fashion at the moment, and this woman knows the worth of a great midi dress. Case in point is this stunning lilac embroidered shirt dress, called the Ulani Dress, from Christy Lynn, which was met with nothing but praise from Lorraine's fans, who called it "stunning" and "magnificent" which I agree with.

On previous shows, Lorraine's fashion has been a tonic for the morning with leopard print midis, knitted dresses and my fave, a dark green leather shirt dress from Next.

Lorraine's got reason to celebrate this week too, as her debut novel, The Island Swimmer, was released in paperback. The book, priced at £4.99 on Amazon, has been described as "completely heart warming" and a "feel-good read" by fans.