Enrique Iglesias issues warning to fans amid scandal: 'It's so sad'
Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias leave the Orange Carpet for the Miami Dolphins versus New York Jets game at Sun Life Stadium on September 26, 2010 in Miami, Florida.© Getty Images

The singer shares three children with his wife Anna Kournikova

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Enrique Iglesias took to Instagram on March 14 to release a statement to his legions of loyal fans. 

The "Hero" hitmaker posted an emotional message on his stories after it was revealed that a woman had fallen victim to a fraudster pretending to be him. 

Enrique highlighted the emotional story of Guadalupe Cepeda, a 63-year-old woman from Los Angeles who lost thousands of dollars to an imposter. 

The scammer manipulated Guadalupe with fake romantic promises and took more than $3,000 of her money. 

Enrique warned his fans not to be fooled by celebrity impersonators and their scams and said they should "only use the verified Enrique Iglesias profiles on social media."

Enrique shared the message on social media© Instagram
Enrique shared the message on social media

He continued: "Everything else is a scam. It's so sad to see criminals taking advantage of nice people for scams.  Don't let anybody fool you please."

He added the message in Spanish too. 

Guadalupe told Primer Impacto that she had been conversing with someone she believed was Enrique for two years. 

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Enrique Iglesias performs on stage during the MTV EMA's 2014 at The Hydro on November 9, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for MTV)© Samir Hussein
An imposter was impersonating Enrique

During that time, the scam artist had her send money through gift cards 

She was so convinced, Guadalupe said she was ready to leave her husband. Her family were concerned and traced the phone calls back to Nigeria, which is a hotspot for fraud operations. 

Her husband, Martín Pérez, made a public appeal to the singer and said: "If Enrique hears about this, please help my wife see the truth. She is emotionally devastated."

(EXCLUSIVE, Premium Rates Apply) Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Sony Music)© KMazur
In reality. he is happily married to Anna

In reality, Enrique is happily married to his wife, Anna Kournikova and they're raising their three children in Miami.

Enrique isn't the only celebrity to have this happen to him. Earlier this year Brad Pitt responded to a woman scammed out of $850,000 by 'fake Brad Pitt'.

"It's awful that scammers take advantage of the strong bond between fans and celebrities," the statement to E! News read, urging people to be safe online in the new era of AI.

Brad Pitt breaks silence over $850,000 scam © FilmMagic
Brad broke his silence over $850,000 scam

"This is an important reminder not to respond to unsolicited online messages, especially from actors who are not present on social networks."

The French woman was contacted shortly after joining Instagram by an account claiming to be the actor's mother, who told her that her "son" needed a kidney transplant and was in need of financial assistance.

The scammer claimed Brad needed funds because he couldn't access his accounts due to his ongoing divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Since the incident, Anne has lost her life savings and reportedly experienced a mental health crisis. 

