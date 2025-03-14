Enrique Iglesias issues warning to fans amid scandal: 'It's so sad'

Enrique Iglesias took to Instagram on March 14 to release a statement to his legions of loyal fans.

The "Hero" hitmaker posted an emotional message on his stories after it was revealed that a woman had fallen victim to a fraudster pretending to be him.

Enrique highlighted the emotional story of Guadalupe Cepeda, a 63-year-old woman from Los Angeles who lost thousands of dollars to an imposter.

The scammer manipulated Guadalupe with fake romantic promises and took more than $3,000 of her money.

Enrique warned his fans not to be fooled by celebrity impersonators and their scams and said they should "only use the verified Enrique Iglesias profiles on social media."

© Instagram Enrique shared the message on social media

He continued: "Everything else is a scam. It's so sad to see criminals taking advantage of nice people for scams. Don't let anybody fool you please."

He added the message in Spanish too.

Guadalupe told Primer Impacto that she had been conversing with someone she believed was Enrique for two years.

© Samir Hussein An imposter was impersonating Enrique

During that time, the scam artist had her send money through gift cards

She was so convinced, Guadalupe said she was ready to leave her husband. Her family were concerned and traced the phone calls back to Nigeria, which is a hotspot for fraud operations.

Her husband, Martín Pérez, made a public appeal to the singer and said: "If Enrique hears about this, please help my wife see the truth. She is emotionally devastated."

© KMazur In reality. he is happily married to Anna

In reality, Enrique is happily married to his wife, Anna Kournikova and they're raising their three children in Miami.

Enrique isn't the only celebrity to have this happen to him. Earlier this year Brad Pitt responded to a woman scammed out of $850,000 by 'fake Brad Pitt'.

"It's awful that scammers take advantage of the strong bond between fans and celebrities," the statement to E! News read, urging people to be safe online in the new era of AI.

© FilmMagic Brad broke his silence over $850,000 scam

"This is an important reminder not to respond to unsolicited online messages, especially from actors who are not present on social networks."

The French woman was contacted shortly after joining Instagram by an account claiming to be the actor's mother, who told her that her "son" needed a kidney transplant and was in need of financial assistance.

The scammer claimed Brad needed funds because he couldn't access his accounts due to his ongoing divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Since the incident, Anne has lost her life savings and reportedly experienced a mental health crisis.