Enrique Iglesias shared some news that will no doubt disappoint his fans after he reunited with Anna Kournikova and their three children earlier this week.

The 48-year-old – who has enjoyed a few days at home from The Trilogy Tour with Ricky Martin and Pitbull – reaffirmed on Wednesday that his upcoming album, Final (Vol 2), will be his last.

"It's finished. It's actually coming out in February," Enrique told Today. "It's completely finished. What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg on the tour and launch it."

© Getty Images Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias reunited at home during a break from his tour

"I've been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me it was always like I said, my final album… this is it. I don't think — no, I know, I won't be doing any more albums," he stated.

Enrique's decision to step away from the recording studio could signal more time at home with his family once he's finished his current tour with Ricky and Pitball, which will now run into next year after 18 new dates were added.

The Latin music superstar recently admitted that he deeply misses his children when he's on tour, telling People: "When I go on the road, I miss them a lot. I feel like they're still not old enough to go on the road with me."

© Instagram Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias share three children

Enrique and Anna are parents to twins Lucy and Nicholas and daughter Mary – or Masha in Russian, a nod to Anna's roots – who was born on 30 January 2020.

The couple announced the arrival of Mary that February, with the singer sharing a sweet snap of himself holding his newborn daughter on Instagram. "My Sunshine 01.30.2020," he wrote in the caption.

It was only shortly before her arrival that it was revealed that the couple were expecting a third child after HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! exclusively published photos of Anna's baby bump.

It comes as no surprise that Anna and Enrique chose not to make a public baby announcement. They welcomed Lucy and Nicholas in 2017 following a pregnancy that went completely unnoticed by the world's media. It was once again HOLA! that confirmed the news of the twins' birth, just a few days after their arrival.

© KMazur Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together since 2001

The happy couple, who met on the set of Enrique's 'Escape' music video, have been together since 2001. Despite their long relationship, it appears marriage is not yet on the cards.

Asked about the prospect of tying the knot back in 2017, Enrique told The Sun: "I've never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper."

He added: "And nowadays it's not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you're a good parent."

© Doug Benc Despite never confirming a wedding, Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are married, according to his brother

However, in July 2023, his brother Julio Iglesias, Jr. hinted that Enrique and Anna had secretly tied the knot. Appearing on Spanish TV, Julio claimed that their mother, Isabel Preysler, has seen all of her children marry "at least once".

When the host jokingly asked if Enrique and Anna's wedding had been "small", Julio replied: "What he didn't do is a big wedding. He and Anna have been together for years and have three beautiful children."

