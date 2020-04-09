Anna Kournikova recently shared a gorgeous photo of her newborn daughter Mary – and while there's no denying the cuteness, we couldn't take our eyes off the sneak peek into her immaculate kitchen! The former tennis player lives in Miami with her long-time partner Enrique Iglesias and there's no denying their abode gives off some major house-envy. One thing we took particular notice of is their huge wine fridge, which has 15 rows that hold at least four bottles each of tasty, and no doubt expensive, wine.

Anna Kournikova shares her beautiful Miami home with partner Enrique Iglesias

The kitchen is painted bright white with accents of wood and all the appliances are finished in stainless steel. There is also a double oven and multiple sets of hobs that takes centre stage in the sprawling space. A corner of a giant extractor fan can also be seen, as well as a large sink with double taps in the background. Spotlight lighting fill the space overhead and white window blinds are offset with a border of mahogany wood.

How the couple have managed to keep the kitchen so clean while self-isolating is a miracle, now that they have a third child to look after. Enrique and Anna only announced the arrival of Mary in February, with the singer sharing a sweet snap of himself holding his new daughter on Instagram. "My Sunshine 01.30.2020," he wrote in the caption. And it was only in January that it was revealed that the couple were expecting a third child after HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! exclusively published photos of Anna's bump. The couple also share twins Lucy and Nicholas, two.

It comes as no surprise that Anna and Enrique chose not to make a public baby announcement. They welcomed their first babies in 2017 following a pregnancy that went completely unnoticed by the world’s media. It was once again HOLA! that confirmed the news of the twins' birth, just a few days after their arrival into the world.

