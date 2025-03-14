Inside Naomi Watts' blended family with children Sasha and Kai and their relationship today

Despite parting ways in 2016, Naomi Watts and her ex-husband Liev Schreiber have succeeded in creating an amicable, blended family. The former couple welcomed their first child, a boy, Sasha in 2007, and their daughter, Kai, in 2008.

Naomi opened up to Net-a-Porter about co-parenting in 2019. "We're doing things very differently. I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," she said.

"We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that."

From Sasha's close bond with his father, to Kai's modeling debut and sweet relationship with her step-mom Taylor Schreiber, HELLO! dives into the Twin Peaks star's modern family.

© Instagram Liev Schreiber and his kids with Naomi Watts

Sasha Schreiber

Naomi previously revealed to InStyle about her struggle to conceive her eldest child. "[35] was a really late time to start thinking about getting pregnant," she shared. The now 17-year-old is a budding environmentalist and participated in the climate strikes back in 2019.

Alongside a sweet photograph, Sasha's doting mom penned: "I’m proud of my boy for taking a stand with his classmates today, using their voices, and demanding a better future for themselves and their children ... A lot of little voices will be heard when they shout together!."

© WireImage Sasha Schreiber and Naomi Watts

Liev is protective of his son and has previously opened up about sharing the spotlight with Sasha. "It's strange," he told People.

"I felt a little self-conscious walking into the circus with him because, like, it's the kind of thing you do with your kid."

© Getty Images Sasha towered over his mom's 5'5 frame

The X-Men star added: "He doesn't feel like my kid anymore. He feels like a man now, so, it's a whole different thing for us."

Lieve also shared a heartfelt tribute to his son at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards. He said: "Thank you to my beautiful wife Taylor and my son Sasha for convincing me to come. I told them that there's no way on God's earth and that company that I would win this award."

Kai Schreiber

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Kai Schreiber walks the runway during the Valentino Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025 show

Naomi's daughter is quickly becoming a fashion mogul in her own right. Kai graced the front row of Dior and Balenciaga with her mom last year. Most recently, the 16-year-old made her modeling debut in March when she strutted down the runway in Valentino's Fall/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Kai oozed chic in a python knit minidress adorned with a feathered collar that boasted stunning brown and purple plumes. The look was paired with white lace stockings and white sandals.

Kai shared a slew of photos from the catwalk on social media and captioned them: "Omggg my heart is so full ilysm."

© Getty Images Sasha Schreiber, Liev Schreiber, Kai Schreiber and Taylor Schreiber

"Be still my beating heart!!" mom Naomi commented. "Bravo darling ILSM and what a show!!" with dad Liev adding: "Beyond beyond Kai."

Kai's step-mom was also quick to gush over her major milestone. Taylor penned: "GO GIRL!!!!! YOU ARE MY HERO."

The pair share a close relationship and even spent some quality time together in Paris this month. Taylor shared a carousel on snap on Instagram that depicted the pair seated next to each other at a fashion show.

Liev's wife also added a snap of Kai from behind and she onlooked the stunning Parisian view of the Eiffel Tower. The teenager looked stylish in a pair of jeans and a brown leather jacket while her hair was effortlessly tied into a low bun.