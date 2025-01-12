Liev Schreiber comments on ex Naomi Watts after working with her best friend: 'I was justifiably concerned'

Exes Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts have gotten amicable co-parenting down to a science, and still maintain a warm and friendly relationship with one another.

The pair were together from 2005 to 2016, and welcomed two children while together, teens Sasha and Kai. Since then, Liev, 57, has tied the knot with Taylor Neisen and welcomed a daughter with her.

Naomi, 56, has also moved on, and is now married to actor Billy Crudup. She is a stepmom to his son William Atticus Parker from his relationship with Mary Louise Parker.

© Getty Images Naomi and Liev dated from 2005 to 2016, and welcomed two children together

Liev poked fun at his enduring friendship with Naomi despite their breakup during a recent appearance at the National Board of Review Awards on January 7 in New York City, which HELLO! attended.

The actor was on-hand to present his former co-star and friend Nicole Kidman the award for Best Actress for her performance in Babygirl, even taking the time to praise her and the movie when speaking with press on the carpet.

During the ceremony, he took to the stage to once again compliment the Australian actress and her work. The pair have co-starred together several times, most recently in the hit Netflix series The Perfect Couple. Watch a glimpse of it below...

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber star in "The Perfect Couple"

Referring to the show, Liev stated in his speech: “Nicole Kidman and I have been, what I would call, family friends for the past 15 years. Which is to say that she has been, and is, a dear and loyal friend to my ex…"

Amid laughter from the crowd, he continued: "So when she asked me to play her husband, an insufferably shallow, spoiled and narcissistic twit in a six part streamer for Netflix, I was justifiably concerned."

The star then gushed: "Having said that, working with Nicole was, simply put, one of the most enjoyable experiences I've ever had in a film studio."

© Getty Images Liev is good friends with Nicole, and the pair have worked together several times

Nicole herself went viral for her speech, in which she references a scene from the film in which her character, tech CEO Romy Mathis, downs a glass of milk upon the request of Harris Dickinson's Samuel, her intern.

Paying tribute to "all the babygirls in the room," Liev handed Nicole a glass of milk while she was on stage, and she drank it all in one fell swoop.

© Getty Images He presented the actress with the NBR award for Best Actress

The Oscar-winning star spoke exclusively with HELLO! on the carpet about her favorite part of this coming award season, saying: "I think meeting everybody and being a part of this really exciting year and having the chance to be a part of it, you know, it's really exciting!"

"There's lots of really talented people and being able to talk to them and meet them, I mean I can fangirl over people!"

© Getty Images Nicole downed a glass of milk to end her speech, a nod to her "Babygirl" character

Nicole won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival for her turn in the Halina Reijn erotic thriller. She has been nominated for several critics prizes for the film and also earned a nod for the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama (losing out to Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here).