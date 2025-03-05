Nicole Kidman celebrates incredible news following terrifying break-in

Nicole Kidman shared an incredible career moment with her social media followers that was sure to bring some comfort to the Babygirl actress and her family following a terrifying burglary at their Los Angeles home.

Nicole took to Instagram to announce that The Perfect Couple, the Netflix limited series she starred in in 2024, had become the number two most-watched TV show on the streaming platform from July to December.

The hit series boasts over 75 million views and 383 million hours watched, helping it storm up the charts and adding to the 57-year-old's already stellar resume.

"Thank you all the fans that watched around the world! xx" she wrote on her Instagram story underneath the announcement.

The limited series, which premiered in September, follows a young woman preparing to marry into an ultra-rich family.

The official synopsis reads: "Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury [Nicole], has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach."

"As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels," the synopsis continues. "Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

This comes just weeks after Nicole's home, which she shares with her husband Keith Urban, was robbed on Valentine's Day while the pair were in Las Vegas amid the country star's HIGH residency. Thankfully, their two daughters Sunday and Faith were also not at home at the time.

Their mansion was one of many A-list abodes that have been targeted in recent months, with stars like Simu Liu, Tom Hanks, Jesse J, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes also falling victim to the crime spree.

Meanwhile, Nicole's turn in The Perfect Couple left her in an awkward position with her longtime friend and fellow Australian star, Naomi Watts.

The Lioness actress revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she asked her friend for permission to act opposite her ex-partner, Liev Schreiber, and play his wife in the Netflix series.

"I heard a story that you asked Naomi first if it was okay," Liev said to Nicole during the interview.

After the mother of two confirmed this, he replied: "Isn't that amazing? That's how close they are."

Naomi and Liev were together for 11 years and share two children, Sasha and Kai. They split in 2016 and have since moved on; the Mulholland Drive actress married Billy Crudup in 2023, and the Spotlight star tied the knot with Taylor Neisen in the same year.

Naomi shared how touched she was when Nicole approached her about playing Liev's wife in The Perfect Couple. "We always check in, we're besties," she told Entertainment Weekly. "That was very kind of her to do that."

Liev poked fun at their dynamic while presenting Nicole with the Best Actress for her Babygirl performance at the National Board of Review Awards in January.

"Nicole Kidman and I have been, what I would call, family friends for the past 15 years. Which is to say that she has been, and is, a dear and loyal friend to my ex," he quipped.

"So when she asked me to play her husband, an insufferably shallow, spoiled and narcissistic twit in a six-part streamer for Netflix, I was justifiably concerned."

He added: "Having said that, working with Nicole was, simply put, one of the most enjoyable experiences I've ever had in a film studio."