Naomi Watts' model son Sasha could be her twin on the Critic's Choice Awards red carpet

Naomi Watts was glowing with pride on the Critic's Choice Awards red carpet alongside her son, Sasha, whom she shares with her ex-partner Liev Schreiber.

Despite towering over his mother at the awards show, the 17-year-old could've been her twin as they sported the same wheat-blonde hair, piercing blue eyes and incredible bone structure.

The budding model donned a black suit for the night, looking dapper with a white button-down underneath.

Naomi looked as chic as ever in a black gown with side cut-outs and a dramatic hip flare that showcased her lithe figure.

She added a gold bangle and eye-catching diamond earrings to complete the look, and wore her blonde bob tucked behind her ears. She kept her makeup minimal, with a nude lip and a touch of blush on her cheeks.

Also in attendance at the glitzy event was Sasha's father Liev, who was accompanied by his wife of 18 months, Taylor Neisen.

© WireImage Sasha was his mother's twin on the red carpet

Sasha stopped by to see his dad on the red carpet; Liev wore a double-breasted black suit jacket with a black button-down underneath, while his wife opted for a black, one-sleeved velvet gown with a thigh slit.

The Perfect Couple actor went on to win the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series and posed alongside his son with the shiny new prize.

Sasha is on his way to becoming a certified star after Naomi's brother, Ben Watts, showcased a series of stunning headshots of his nephew in October.

© WireImage He is a budding model

"Ben you're amazing. Thank you! Luminosity…," the Spotlight actor commented on his son's pictures.

The teen and his younger sibling Kai joined their mother in the front row of the Dior Pre-Fall 2024 Show in April, proving their fashion prowess at the event.

Naomi got candid about how difficult it was to conceive her firstborn in her book Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I'd Known About Menopause, sharing how she tried everything to fall pregnant.

© Getty Images Sasha stopped by to see his father Liev

"I was peeing on sticks constantly, both to track my ovulation and to check for pregnancy if my period was even an hour late," she wrote.

"I spent so much money, but I would have mortgaged my house to try to solve this problem," she continued.

Thankfully, the 56-year-old learned that she was expecting while filming Eastern Promises, a film that required her to perform a series of dangerous stunts.

© Getty Images Liev took home the prize for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

"I also didn't want to tell anyone yet, because it was so early, and because I didn't want to be difficult, so I just kept going," she added.

Naomi and Liev were together for 11 years before calling it quits in 2016. Despite their split, they are determined to co-parent amicably and have remained good friends since.

"We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," Naomi told Net-a-Porter in 2019. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we're absolutely committed to that."

The Mulholland Drive star has since found love with fellow actor Billy Crudup, whom she wed in 2023. Liev and Taylor welcomed their first child together, Hazel Bee, in September 2023, thus completing their blended family.