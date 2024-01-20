Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham shows off exceptionally toned arms mid-workout and shares intense health and fitness regime
The former Spice Girl is dedicated to staying fit and healthy…

Victoria Beckham in white shirt
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyReporter
It's safe to say Victoria Beckham takes her health and fitness very seriously, and, on Saturday, not only did she show off her incredibly toned physique, but she also gave a very personal glimpse into her daily health and fitness regime.

The mother-of-four was a vision as she posed for a mid-workout snap inside her home gym at her luxe West London abode. She donned a fabulously chic all-black gym outfit comprised of skin-tight leggings, a black sports bra, and white trainers as she performed an arm exercise.

A photo of a bottle of apple cider vinegar
The fashion mogul starts every day with apple cider vinegar on an empty stomach

Her impeccably toned arms took front and centre of the photo which she captioned: "MY SKIN HEALTH ROUTINE!

"Whilst my @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Priming Moisturiser in Golden helps with that instant golden glow, I can see the difference in my skin texture and radiance from taking care of myself, with regular exercise and other wellness tricks I’ve picked up along the way from experts and friends.

She added: "I try and workout 5 times a week with @MrBobbyRich, more tips on my Instagram stories."

She swept her chesnut tresses back into a chic ponytail showing off her flawless blemish-free skin. As she said in the caption, the photo was followed by a slew of Instagram Stories showing fans a number of her favourite daily health hacks. 

A photo of fruits and vegetables
VB's smoothie ingredients even had her monogram on!

The first photo showed a bottle of apple cider vinegar which Victoria revealed she has a "couple of tablespoons" of every morning on an empty stomach. 

A photo of fruit a black and white chequered table
The fitness fanatic showed off the nutrient-filled ingredients for her post-workout smoothie

Next was a video of her husband, David Beckham, preparing what she coined the "Beckham green smoothie," which was created from one avocado, spinach, one lemon, cucumber, apple slices, celery, and lime. 

Victoria Beckham records husband David making their 'Beckham green juice'

"All the ingredients of our Beckham green smoothie by @davidbeckham," she penned, before showcasing the full pre-blended ingredients stacked elegantly on a plate. The selection was even complete with the former Spice Girl's initials being cut out of cucumber and placed on one half of the avocado - so chic!

A photo of a ginger shot and plant pot
The former Spice Girl confessed she has a ginger shot every day

Next from VB's health hacks was her post-workout smoothie. The delicious pink drink was made from, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, bananas, apples, and vanilla protein powder.  The ingredients were beautifully placed on her iconic black and white chequered dining room table. 

She also revealed she has a shot of fresh ginger, lemon, black pepper, and turmeric every day, which was pictured alongside an elegant plant pot. 

A photo of the book 'The Guest'
Victoria ensures she gets at least 20 minutesof reading in before bed

Finally, Victoria revealed that to end the day she reads for 20 minutes to wind down. "Every night, I try to read for at least 20 minutes to switch off from the day." We can't wait to try some of VB's fabulous health hacks for ourselves!

