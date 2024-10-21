Cheryl Hines breaks silence on reported scandal with husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Cheryl Hines is opening up about the challenges she and her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., have faced, especially amid swirling rumors and an alleged sexting scandal involving political reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

While attending the Groundlings 50th Anniversary Event in Los Angeles, Cheryl revealed to Us Weekly that she’s channeling her emotions into writing a book.

“Lots of emotions with rumors!” the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress shared, adding that she’s been “taking serious notes” and plans to address everything in her upcoming memoir.

Cheryl, 59, was seen wearing her wedding ring at the event, signaling her commitment to moving forward despite the controversy surrounding her 10-year marriage to Robert.

Rather than focusing on the negativity, Cheryl shared that she’s been spending quality time with her family. “They’re fun,” she said with a smile. “If I had a boring family, it would be tough. But I’m just trying to embrace the unknown and say yes to whatever comes my way.”

The RV star is all about living in the moment, choosing to find joy in the little things. “I’m trying not to take anything too seriously,” Cheryl said, “Even though I find myself in very serious situations!”

Despite the drama, she remains grounded with her family, including her 20-year-old daughter, Catherine Rose, from her previous marriage to Paul Young, and Robert’s children from previous relationships.

When asked about the secret to her long-lasting marriage, Cheryl revealed it’s all about staying connected. “There has to be a connection,” she told Us Weekly. “When everything around you is crazy, you look at your husband or partner and just know, ‘OK, it’s going to be OK. We’ll get through this.’”

Cheryl explained how humor plays a role in navigating life’s ups and downs with her husband. “A lot of times, it’s funny. You can lean over and say, ‘This is crazy,’ share a moment together, and then move on to the next thing,” she added.

Reflecting on the early days of her romance with Robert, which began in 2011, Cheryl admitted that their life together has been full of surprises.

She recalled asking him if he ever wanted to pursue politics, to which Robert had said no, explaining that he felt he could do more as an environmental attorney without being beholden to corporations. “I thought, ‘Great, this is going to be wonderful!’” Cheryl laughed. “And then life throws you a curveball.”

Last year, Robert launched his 2024 presidential campaign, but his run was brief, ending in August when he endorsed Republican nominee Donald Trump.

While politics can be divisive, Cheryl said it hasn’t affected their bond. “People have a lot of feelings about politics, especially in Hollywood, but I try not to let it define our relationship,” she noted. “I’m OK having those conversations, but for me, it doesn’t change who someone is. You can’t control people’s reactions, so I just let it wash over me.”

Cheryl and Robert tied the knot in 2014 after nearly three years of dating, and despite the challenges, Cheryl remains optimistic about their future together. Her comments come after the couple weathered allegations surrounding Robert’s alleged affair with Olivia Nuzzi, a political reporter for New York Magazine.

The scandal broke after Oliviai admitted to having a relationship with Robert, sharing that he had spoken about intimate photos she had sent him.

This led to Olivia's suspension from her job and the end of her engagement to her fiancé, Ryan Lizza. Despite the headlines, Cheryl has stood by her husband’s side, even though she was briefly spotted without her wedding ring shortly after the news broke.

Throughout it all, Cheryl has maintained her positive outlook, choosing to focus on her family and embracing the unpredictable nature of life. “There’s a lot of crazy, but we’re strong,” she said.