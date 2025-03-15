Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Eva Longoria's then-and-now photos will leave fans flabbergasted as she turns 50
US actress Eva Longoria attends the Major League Soccer (MLS) football match between Inter Miami and New York City at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 22, 2025© AFP via Getty Images

Eva has been in the public eye for 25 years  

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Eva Longoria celebrated her 50th birthday with an extravagant birthday bash at Casadonna in Miami, and was joined by friends Ken Paves, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne Wade, and Lele Pons. 

The actress looked stunning in a custom rose-champagne strapless gown and she was snapped dancing with singer Becky G who serenaded the birthday girl alongside a mariachi band, and enjoying her three-tier cake. 

Eva Longoria stands next to 50th birthday cake© Phraa Phraanquicia
Eva Longoria stands next to her 50th birthday cake

Eva's tequila brand Casa Del Sol Tequila was the base for themed cocktails including the EL50 Martini, Foreva Young, La Chingona, and Golden Age. 

In the 25 years since Eva found fame on CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless (2001–2003), she has become one of the most successful Latina actresses and a businesswoman, including investing in Los Angeles soccer team Angel City. 

Eva Longoria DJs at her birthday party© Phraa Phraanquicia
Eva DJs at her birthday party
Here's a look back at her then-and-now pictures ….

Eva Longoria poses for pictures in 2000© WireImage

2000

Eva made her major TV debut on CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless in 2001 when she was 25.

Eva Longoria in the pilot episode of Desperate Housewives in 2004 © Disney General Entertainment Con

2004

Eva was cast in the series Desperate Housewives in 2004 and she went on to star in the series for eight years. 

She won two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the drama.

Tony Parker and Eva Longoria attend Entertainment Tonight and People Magazine Hosts Annual Emmy After Party-Inside at Mondrian on August 27, 2006© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

2006

In 2006 Eva became engaged to Tony Parker.

They tied the knot in a Catholic wedding ceremony on July 7, 2007 but three years later she filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

She later alleged that she had discovered hundreds of text messages from Erin Barry, the wife of Tony's NBA teammate Brent Barry, on Tony's phone.

Victoria Beckham of the Spice Girls and Eva Longoria backstage during The Return of Spice Girls World Tour at the MEN Arena on January 23, 2008 © Spice Girls LLP via Getty Images

2008

Eva became close friends with Victoria Beckham in the late 2000s and they are now best friends. 

Eva is godmother to Victoria's daughter Harper Seven.

Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston are seen on May 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California© GC Images

2014

In 2014 Eva was set up on a blind date with Jose Antonio Baston, and they got married in 2017.

President Barack Obama sings "Jingle Bells" with Santa Claus, Eva Longoria and James Taylor during the 94th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony © Getty Images

2016

Eva has been a lifelong Democrat, supporting Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

She launched the Latino Victory Project in 2014 to raise funds for candidates and efforts to get out the vote, and has also been an outspoken voice on immigration policy.

Actress Eva Longoria is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 16, 2018 in Hollywood, California© FilmMagic

2018

In 2018 a pregnant Eva was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

She gave birth to her son Santiago “Santi” Enrique two months later in June 2018

Zoe Saldana, Naomi Campbell, Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria attend the British Vogue 'Forces For Change' dinner© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

2022

Eva joined Zoe Saldana, Naomi Campbell, Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, and best friend Victoria Beckham for the British Vogue 'Forces For Change' dinner

Jose Baston and Eva Longoria during the Opening Ceremony at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024 on December 05, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia© Getty Images for The Red Sea Int

2024

In 2024 Eva appeared on Only Murders in the Building, winning a SAG Awards for her work and continued to work on producing new projects

Eva Longoria performs a demo at the Grand Tasting Village during the 2025 South Beach Wine & Food Festival on February 23, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida© Getty Images

2025

Months before her 50th birthday Eva released her second cookbook "My Mexican Kitchen," which explores her Mexican heritage and features traditional recipes.

