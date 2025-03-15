Eva Longoria's then-and-now photos will leave fans flabbergasted as she turns 50

The actress looked stunning in a custom rose-champagne strapless gown and she was snapped dancing with singer Becky G who serenaded the birthday girl alongside a mariachi band, and enjoying her three-tier cake.
Eva's tequila brand Casa Del Sol Tequila was the base for themed cocktails including the EL50 Martini, Foreva Young, La Chingona, and Golden Age.
In the 25 years since Eva found fame on CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless (2001–2003), she has become one of the most successful Latina actresses and a businesswoman, including investing in Los Angeles soccer team Angel City.
Here's a look back at her then-and-now pictures ….
2000
Eva made her major TV debut on CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless in 2001 when she was 25.
2004
Eva was cast in the series Desperate Housewives in 2004 and she went on to star in the series for eight years.
She won two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the drama.
2006
In 2006 Eva became engaged to Tony Parker.
They tied the knot in a Catholic wedding ceremony on July 7, 2007 but three years later she filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".
She later alleged that she had discovered hundreds of text messages from Erin Barry, the wife of Tony's NBA teammate Brent Barry, on Tony's phone.
2008
Eva became close friends with Victoria Beckham in the late 2000s and they are now best friends.