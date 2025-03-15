Eva Longoria's then-and-now photos will leave fans flabbergasted as she turns 50

Eva Longoria celebrated her 50th birthday with an extravagant birthday bash at Casadonna in Miami, and was joined by friends Ken Paves, Gabrielle Union and husband Dwayne Wade, and Lele Pons.

The actress looked stunning in a custom rose-champagne strapless gown and she was snapped dancing with singer Becky G who serenaded the birthday girl alongside a mariachi band, and enjoying her three-tier cake.

© Phraa Phraanquicia Eva Longoria stands next to her 50th birthday cake

Eva's tequila brand Casa Del Sol Tequila was the base for themed cocktails including the EL50 Martini, Foreva Young, La Chingona, and Golden Age.

In the 25 years since Eva found fame on CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless (2001–2003), she has become one of the most successful Latina actresses and a businesswoman, including investing in Los Angeles soccer team Angel City.

© Phraa Phraanquicia Eva DJs at her birthday party

Recommended video You may also like Eva marks Santiago's birthday with throwback baby pics

Here's a look back at her then-and-now pictures ….

© WireImage 2000 Eva made her major TV debut on CBS daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless in 2001 when she was 25.



© Disney General Entertainment Con 2004 Eva was cast in the series Desperate Housewives in 2004 and she went on to star in the series for eight years. She won two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the drama.



© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image 2006 In 2006 Eva became engaged to Tony Parker. They tied the knot in a Catholic wedding ceremony on July 7, 2007 but three years later she filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences". She later alleged that she had discovered hundreds of text messages from Erin Barry, the wife of Tony's NBA teammate Brent Barry, on Tony's phone.



© Spice Girls LLP via Getty Images 2008 Eva became close friends with Victoria Beckham in the late 2000s and they are now best friends. Eva is godmother to Victoria's daughter Harper Seven.



© GC Images 2014 In 2014 Eva was set up on a blind date with Jose Antonio Baston, and they got married in 2017.



© Getty Images 2016 Eva has been a lifelong Democrat, supporting Barack Obama, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. She launched the Latino Victory Project in 2014 to raise funds for candidates and efforts to get out the vote, and has also been an outspoken voice on immigration policy.



© FilmMagic 2018 In 2018 a pregnant Eva was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She gave birth to her son Santiago “Santi” Enrique two months later in June 2018

© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I 2022 Eva joined Zoe Saldana, Naomi Campbell, Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, and best friend Victoria Beckham for the British Vogue 'Forces For Change' dinner



© Getty Images for The Red Sea Int 2024 In 2024 Eva appeared on Only Murders in the Building, winning a SAG Awards for her work and continued to work on producing new projects

