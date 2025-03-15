Harper Beckham's special message to Hollywood star revealed alongside dazzling photo

Harper Beckham had a special message for one Hollywood star on Saturday. The recipient? Her glamorous godmother, Eva Longoria.

The Desperate Housewives star turned 50 this weekend, and to mark the big day, her best pal, Victoria Beckham, Harper's fashion mogul mum, shared a slew of tributes to the actress—including one from her mini-fashionista daughter.

VB penned: "Happy birthday to the best godmother!!! Kisses from Harper Seven @evalongoria."

The words were written alongside a beautiful photo of Eva and Harper. The 13-year-old can be seen hugging her godmother from behind while donning a cosy, knitted navy blue cardigan.

Harper and Eva's bond close couldn't be clearer in the special photo

Harper's brilliant blonde locks took centre stage in the special image and cascaded past her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Eva looked her usual glamorous self, donning a chic, slick black blazer as she, too, beamed.

Eva wore her iconic raven tresses swept up in a half-up, half-down style, flashing her pearly white teeth for the camera.

It's clear from the sentimental snap what a special bond Eva and Harper have.

As for former pop star Victoria, she, too, looked stunning in a slew of photos with her bestie.

The first showed the pair sipping wine and gin while wearing robes in what appeared to be Victoria's Holland Park home.

© Instagram The first snap showed VB and Eva donning robes inside Victoria's Holland Park kitchen

Alongside the image, the Spice Girl wrote: "Happy Birthday, we love you so much @evalongoria."

Eva donned slippers adorned with Victoria's initials, while David Beckham's wife opted for a pair of peep-toe heeled boots under her pale blue robe.

A second snap showed the women dressed up to the nines in Victoria's lavish London hallway, with its iconic harlequin tiles.

The besties were glammed up to the nines in the second photo shared by the fashion mogul

Eva and VB posed on the bottom step of the Beckhams' majestic staircase, a famous spot for family photos, while the duo smized for the camera.

Eva wore a stunning long-sleeved gown from her best friend's eponymous label, while Victoria donned another striking gown of her own design.

The fashion designer's look featured a low-back halterneck top with a straight-line silk skirt. She added the words: "Happy Birthday, love you."