Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz channel Posh and Becks during French getaway

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz had a 'Posh and Becks' twinning moment on Saturday at Moncler's Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 presentation.

The pair, who travelled to Courchevel in France for the sartorial showcase, made a bold entrance rocking double denim looks crafted from indigo fabric and contrasting nude stitching.

© Getty Images Actress Nicola wore a waist-cinching jacket and some towering platform heels

Transformers actress Nicola slipped on a waist-cinching belted jacket, while budding chef Brooklyn completed his ensemble with a pocketed jacket featuring a corduroy collar in chocolate brown.

Letting her outfit do the talking, Nicola, 30, opted for a fresh-faced beauty look with a dusting of rosy blusher swept across her cheeks, a radiant base, wispy lashes and a generous coating of clear lip gloss.

© Getty Images The couple attended the Moncler Grenoble Fall/Winter 2025 Show

She wore her raven locks swept back into a sleek half-up, half-down style, and rounded off her outfit with some skyscraper platform heels in black.

The loved-up couple were joined by a slew of famous faces including the likes of tennis superstar Maria Sharapova, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway and Canadian actress Nina Dobrev who was joined by her fiancé, Shaun White.

© Getty Images Nina was joined by her fiance Shaun White

This isn't the first time Brooklyn and Nicola have emulated power couple Victoria and David who were once renowned for their matchy-matchy outfits.

In February, the duo had a check twinning moment at Burberry's Winter 2025 show which took place in the British capital.

© Getty Images The pair donned Burberry's iconic check print

Embracing the brand's iconic print, Brooklyn and Nicola donned almost identical baggy trousers, with the 30-year-old toughening up her look via the addition of a leather biker jacket and a quilted leather bag.

Brooklyn's parents enjoyed an array of twinning moments during the height of their fame, including their head-to-toe leather outfits which they donned in 1999 to attend the Versace Club gala party.

© Getty Images David and Victoria Beckham wearing their infamous black leather outfits in 1999

Musing on their outfits, the mother-of-four previously said: "I still... I mean, it haunts me. It does haunt me. It was hot, we were wearing Gucci, it was a Versace dinner... We really considered those outfits. We really thought about it. There was a naivety to it that was just so sweet."

Brooklyn and Nicola's home life

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2022, live across the pond with their adorable pet pooches. In February, Nicola hinted that the pair were in the process of moving when she shared a photo of what appeared to be their LA apartment stacked high with cardboard boxes.

At the time, she quipped in her caption: "I'm a light packer".

© Instagram The Peltz Beckhams appeared to be packing their home for a move

They reportedly had their sights set on saving for their "dream house" together, with Nicola telling Cosmopolitan: "We did have a house in LA at one point, but we sold it because we were like, 'Oh, we're going to go to Florida for a while'. And then we're like, 'No, just kidding, we have to be in LA for work.' It was so silly of us.

"But we both honestly love New York so much. If our work was there, we'd be there in five seconds."