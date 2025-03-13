Khloé Kardashian reveals family member she's not spoken to since Thanksgiving following major rift

The Kardashians are known to have had a few public spats with each other. Who could forget Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's infamous on screen catfight during Keeping up with the Kardashians back in 2020?

However, this time round Khloé Kardashian has shared the family member she has not spoken to since their Thanksgiving argument – and by surprise, it's not one of her sisters.

The Good American founder addressed her ongoing dispute with her niece Dream Kardashian's maternal grandmother, Tokyo Toni. The 40-year-old clapped back at Blac Chyna's mother in the comments section of a post on The Shade Room.

Khloé's response comes after the 53-year-old appeared on The Shade Room's livestream on Tuesday and shared that the Kardashians star had apologized to her. She said: "Khloe called me. She apologized. You know, I talked to Kris [Jenner]. I talked to all them hoes and I don't give a f*** who knows. I ain't mad at them no more."

The mother-of-two denied that she had spoken to Dream's grandmother on the phone and revealed that the pair had not spoken in months. Beneath the Instagram post, Khloé penned: "I'm not sure who you spoke to, but it wasn't me or anyone from my family. Have a blessed day!."

Khloé and Tokyo had originally fallen out during the Thanksgiving holiday when a follower criticized the Kardashian clan's lavish celebrations. On the day, Tokyo posted videos of herself feeding homeless people while Khloe shared her opulent decorations as she ushered in the festivities with her children.

Beneath the star's post, one user wrote: "Y’all over here enjoying while Dream’s grandma is feeding the homeless."

Khloé responded: "Watch out! 'Don’t do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven' Matthew 6:1-4. Just because we don't post about it, doesn't mean we aren't doing it my love. Sending you love and blessings."

The reality star shared that she's not "'knocking on what anyone else chooses to show or keep to themselves", but when "people fall on hard times, I don't feel it's right to publicize that for my own personal pat on the back".

Khloe continued: "'Highlighting a charity or an organization that may need some awareness is one thing, but I don't feel comfortable highlighting people when they're at a low point in their lives. To each their own, I'm only speaking for myself."

Tokyo perceived Khloé's comments as an attack and responded with an Instagram video. "Do a drive or I'm snitching on your a**. Do a food drive. Let me see you whip up some macaroni and cheese, b****," she said.

"Get outside and do something."