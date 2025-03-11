Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Khloé Kardashian's stunning photograph with son Tatum has fans all saying the same thing
Subscribe
Khloé Kardashian's stunning photograph with son Tatum has fans all saying the same thing
Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian's stunning photograph with son Tatum has fans all saying the same thing

The Kardashians star shares two children with Tristan Thompson

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
11 minutes ago
Share this:

Khloé Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy with her latest adorable snap, where her son Tatum strikingly resembled one of her family members.

The Good American founder shared a black-and-white photograph of herself posing with her 2-year-old in a cozy corner of her $17 million mansion. The picture depicts the star embracing Tatum in her arms, with the pair dressed in adorable pajamas. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeKhloe Kardashian's daughter True is so tall
True Thompson played with her cousin Dream Kardashian and brother Tatum

The 40-year-old looked stunning in a buttoned-up pajama ensemble adorned with a sweet bunny print. Khloé showed off her new bob that she debuted earlier this year. The Kardashians star opted for a shoulder-length haircut with a rich brown hue featuring elegant caramel highlights. 

Khloé posed with her son Tatum© Instagram
Khloé posed with her son Tatum

Despite her casual outfit, Khloé's makeup oozed soft glam with a dark smokey eye and a bold lip. The mother-of-two accessorized with a pair of dainty necklaces as she cradled her son in her arms. 

Meanwhile, Tatum was dressed in a tartan print pajama set while his growing dark locks were styled into braids. Khloé's followers couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance her son bore to her late father, Robert Kardashian. 

The TV personality's fans flocked to the comments to share their amazement at the similarity. One user penned: "I see so much of your dad!."

Tatum looks identical to Robert Kardashian© Instagram
Tatum looks identical to Robert Kardashian

Another follower wrote: "You and your dad."

A third fan added: "I still can’t believe you gave birth to a little Robert Kardashian Sr and Jr , a little wink from God."

The star's entire comment section on Instagram was filled with messages that read "mini Rob" and "little Rob". 

Khloe's adorable family photographs

The family rang in the New Year together© Instagram

The family rang in the New Year together

khloe kardashian with kids true and tatum and disneyland© Instagram

Disneyland adventure

Khloé Kardashian and her children True and Tatum, plus Kris Jenner, pose in front of the former's Christmas tree during their Thanksgiving dinner, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Christmas portraits

khloe kardashian son tatum wearing halloween-themed pajamas© Instagram

Tatum's growing height

True poses with brother Tatum on her first day of school© Instagram

True and Tatum's special bond

Khloe shares her two children, True and Tatum, with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson. The couple welcomed their son via surrogate in July 2022. 

Khloé Kardashian and her son Tatum© Instagram
Khloé shared the sweet snaps on Instagram

Despite Tatum's special resemblance to Robert Kardashian, Khloé opened up about her struggles connecting with her child following his birth in an episode of The Kardashians last year. 

"With True, it took me a couple of days to be like, OK, this is my daughter. With him, it's taken me months. I love him and I love kids but, I still don't have that complete bond," she explained.

"I'm like, why isn't it the same? But I know it will be and I know, like, I don't treat him differently. I just question myself sometimes."

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson posing together© Getty Images
The former couple share two children

While addressing the topic in her confessional, Khloé added: "I buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy. When I went to the hospital, that was the first time it really registered, and it has nothing to do with the baby."

"I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and then I take the baby, and I go to another room, and you're separated. It's such a transactional experience because it's not about him."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More