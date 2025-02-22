Khloe Kardashian's daughter True towers over family members in new video

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson may only be six-years-old but she's growing up fast. The reality star's eldest child was spotted towering over her family members in a new video posted on Instagram.

The clip depicted Ture standing on the marble kitchen counter with her cousin Dream Kardashian and her younger brother Tatum Thompson. The trio were playing a sweet game together while True's doting mom recorded them.

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True is so tall True Thompson played with her cousin Dream Kardashian and brother Tatum

True and Dream donned matching pink button-up pajamas adorned with purple, red, orange, blue, and yellow hearts. Both girls had the luscious dark locks slicked back into a braid with a pink hair bobble. Khloe's daughter wore a fluffy purple sleeping mask over her head and sported a pair of dainty silver hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Tatum looked adorable in a baby blue long-sleeved pajama set that featured green cuffs on the sleeves and prints of trucks all over. The little boy had his growing hair styled into braids.

© Instagram True joined her mother behind the counter to serve Dream at Ulta Beauty

While making actions with their hands, the trio in unison said: "Heart, Heart, Heart."

True and Dream then hit their feet together and said: "Star, Star, Star."

Over the video, Khloe penned: "My precious Tay Tay keeping up with the girls."

Despite being two years younger than her cousin, True stood tall next to Dream with there being a significant height difference.

It seems Khloe has set her sights on her tall daughter breaking into the modeling industry. The Good American founder's child signed a commercial contract with Zip N' Bear in June last year.

"Hey guys, I have an announcement. I'm the face of Zip N' Bear!," True said. While Khloe captioned the post: "I’m so happy for my sweet True!".

Zip N' Bear is a children's pajama company which sells sweet sets to match Zippy the teddy bear. True was photographed modeling a pair of stylish unicorn pajamas adorned with pink cuffs.

© Instagram The cousins posed together

Earlier this month, the 40-year-old shared a photo of True and Dream posing together in the star's dreamy kitchen. True was dressed in a pair of sparkly pink cowboy boots and a black mini-skirt as she placed her hands on her hips and pursed her lips together.

Meanwhile, Dream donned a pair of baggy light-wash jeans with green sneakers. True's best friend copied her pose as her hands were also on her hips.

Khloe captioned the image: "My Girls."

Khloe shares her two children, True and Tatum, with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson. The star's brother, Rob Kardashian, has one daughter, Dream, with his ex Blac Chyna.