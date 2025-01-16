Dream Kardashian twins with famous mom in adorable post

Dream Kardashian is only eight years old, and yet she has released a single, made her runway debut, and continues to delight fans of the family with her sweet and funny antics.

The budding model is just like her hardworking mother, Blac Chyna, who stars on the reality show Love & Hip Hop: Miami as she continues with her rap career.

It seems the pair have more than just their work ethic in common after Blac (whose real name is Angela White) posted a slew of Instagram snaps highlighting how alike they are.

The mother of two posted a life update for her fans to the platform, including videos of her rapping in the studio and filming for the show.

Blac also shared sweet snaps of her daughter, whom she shares with Rob Kardashian: the two had the exact same profile in one shot, holding one end of a pastry each between their teeth.

In another video, Dream read from a children's bible as she got ready for bed; following that, she snuggled close to her mom at Disneyland, garbed in a pair of classic Mickey ears.

© Instagram Dream looked exactly like her mom in the sweet snaps

Blac also included photos from her own childhood, looking exactly like her young daughter and proving that Dream is her twin.

Her fans could only agree in the comments, with one writing, "Dream is so pretty!! She looks so much like her mama," while another commented, "You and Dream are literally twinsss."

The rapper and the reality star welcomed their daughter in November 2016 and sadly split just five months later.

© Instagram The mom of two also shares a son with rapper Tyga

Despite the drama of their very public breakup, the former couple are now successful co-parents and are raising Dream to have big goals.

Blac spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her hopes for her daughter and how Dream is already planning her future.

"I feel like Dream is going to be a businesswoman and a leader...because she has all the elements," she told the publication.

© Getty Images The eight-year-old is a budding model and singer

"I'm instilling what she needs now organically by watching me. And that's the best way to learn. Just to be confident and understand family values and how to treat people, all of this. And how important school is. We were just talking about that."

Dream already has ideas for college, Blac explained. "We were driving, and she goes, 'I'm gonna go to UCLA,' all this cute stuff. I'm like, 'That's hard, Dream,'" she said.

"She's going to go very, very, very far. Just how she moves, she has a lot of common sense."

© Prince Williams Rob and Blac Chyna split in November 2017

The little star has already released a single, "Besties Do It Better", which dropped in June 2024.

The 36-year-old explained how she tries to encourage her daughter as she breaks into the industry. "Honestly, just letting her be creative," she told the publication.

"This is not a thing to where she be like, 'Hey you have to go to the studio.' Whenever she feels, gets that urge—which it is an urge. You can't just force it; music just has to be in you, not on you. Authentic."