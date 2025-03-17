Rob Kardashian poses with nephew Mason in stand-out picture as his family rally around him on special day

Rob Kardashian is notoriously private but on March 17, his family rallied around him as he celebrated another year around the sun.

The Kardashians star turned another year older on Monday, and his mom Kris Jenner was the first among his relatives to pay a public tribute to him on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the famous momager posted a selection of photos of Rob and his family from over the years, including an adorable throwback photo of him with his oldest nephew Mason.

Other pictures included one of Rob with his daughter Dream, taken at their home on her birthday, and a group shot of the entire family from years gone by.

Several childhood photos of Rob also made the cut, along with some of Rob with his sister Khloe Kardashian - who he is incredibly close with.

© Instagram Rob Kardashian with his nephew Mason in a sweet throwback photo posted to mark his birthday

In the caption of Kris' tribute, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my amazing son Rob! You are truly one of my life’s most special blessings and joys and I thank God He chose me to be your Mom… you are such an incredible Dad, Son, Brother, Uncle, Grandson and best friend, and I cherish every memory we have made. We celebrate you today and I love you so very much."

Rob prefers to keep a low profile but is incredibly popular with all those who know him. Recently, party planner Mindy Weiss appeared on Khloe's podcast, Khloe in Wonderland, where they spoke about just how sweet Rob was.

© Instagram Kris Jenner shared a number of snapshots on Rob's birthday, including one of him and sister Khloe Kardashian

Mindy said of the Arthur George founder: "Rob…I only see him at Dream's parties. But let me tell you, when he shows up, he goes to every vendor and thanks them," adding: "What a pleasure."

Rob shares his only daughter Dream with ex-fiancé Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna. While the pair haven't always had a good relationship following their split, in the past year this has shifted and they are now on great terms.

© Instagram Rob and Khloe when they were younger

Discussing her current routine and relationship with Dream's dad in a recent interview with ET, she said: "We have structure. I think structure's key." "I fought my way through it. It's done. I'm so excited. You have no idea," she said of having joint custody.

© Instagram Rob with mom Kris Jenner

"[It's working] splendid. I'm in a better place, my kids. Having a structure for me and stability for me, is everything for me. Now everything else is going to trickle down because our foundation is strong." She added: "I want to be somebody that they're proud of."