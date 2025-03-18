T.J. Holmes' daughter looks so grown up as he shares new photographs from star-studded event

T.J. Holmes may have just won the award for Best Dad as he allowed his daughter Sabine a day off school to attend the iHeartRadio Awards on Monday.

The former GMA3 star anchor shared a recap of the star-studded event on his Instagram Story. The day kicked off with Sabine in the nail salon as she enjoyed a luxe pampering session with a manicure.

The photograph depicted Sabine sitting in the rose-hued velvet chair while she played her hands on top of a stunning marble desk adorned with gold accents. T.J.'s youngest daughter donned a stylish v-neck ivory jumper that featured ribbed detailing. Sabine's curly dark locks were effortlessly scraped back into a ponytail.

© Instagram Sabine enjoyed a manicure

Over the image, the news presenter penned: "#schoolskiptrip."

The following snap shared a sneak peek inside the glitzy event as T.J. photographed the room. The father of three also posted a sweet photograph with his daughter on the night. Sabine looked stunning in white off-the-shoulder dress layered over a matching vest. Her curly locks were styled into an updo while she opted for natural makeup with a pinch of blush and a glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, T.J. looked suave in a tailored grey suit adorned with a checkered pattern layered over a crisp white shirt.

© Instagram T.J shared a sweet photograph with his daughter

T.J. shares his daughter with his ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. The former couple tied the knot back in October 2010 and welcomed their child two years later. The CNN alum is also a father to Brianna and Jaiden from his previous marriage to Amy Ferson.

The news correspondent is now in a relationship with Amy Robach and have previously been open about bonding with each other's kids.

During an episode of the pair’s Amy and T.J. Podcast on iHeartRadio, the former co-anchors discussed their respective relationships. Amy said: "Evolving is what I would say. We had relationships with each other's kids when we were just friends."

© Getty Images Amy and T.J.

"As tough as it's been for so many people in our lives, it's the most difficult for them because now they're having to look at us in a different way with one another," she continued.

"We have been very thoughtful and we've taken things very slowly and we're being very patient. But things are good. They're peaceful, and we want to continue building on that."

T.J. added: "My little one, Sabine, is 10-years-old. She's known Robach since she was 1, and now she knows Robach in a different way in a different role. It's been the greatest."