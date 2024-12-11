T.J. Holmes in disbelief over daughter's very grown up appearance

Former GMA3 star T.J. Holmes has shared his disbelief over how grown up his youngest daughter is, with the 11-year-old almost as tall as her beloved dad.

"Yes, she is still and will forever be … my #BabySabine. (Leather, long legs, and bedazzled boots be damned!)" T.J. captioned an Instagram post of the pair enjoying a daddy-daughter date at the 2024 Jingle Bell Ball.

T.J took his tween daughter to the Jingle Bell Ball

Sabine, 11, recently graduated from elementary school and started middle school this past September, and in true tween fashion rocked a faux leather dress with poof skirt detailing, a faux leather white jacket and black bedazzled biker boots.

"She’s grown up overnight! She’s lovely! Yes, she will always be your baby. My 5 ‘babies’ range from 26 - 37!," one follower jokingly commented, as another added: "She's beautiful and looks just like you."

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Sabine, 11, is now in middle school

In June, T.J's ex-wife Marilee Fiebeg shared a snap that revealed just how grown up the young girl was, as she celebrated the end of a momentous year in school.

"Congrats to all the graduates, including my soon-to-be middle schooler (who also will be taller than me before summer’s end)," the caption read.

"I have nothing smart or wise to say…chapters like these are for celebrating, crying and letting go but I’ve been choked up all week."

© Instagram Marilee Fiebeg and daughter Sabine

The picture showed the mom and daughter posing in what appeared to be their living room, with Sabine in a short white summer dress, and Marilee in a strapless bright red sundress.

"What I will say is that middle school and beyond, I’ll continue to follow her morning walk to school, but far enough behind so if she turns to see if I’m following, I have time to jump behind cars and bushes," lawyer Marilee quipped.

© Getty Images T.J. and Amy at the 2023 Jingle Ball

T.J and Marilee only welcomed Sabine during their marriage, but T.J is also dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with first wife Amy Ferson.

Sabine splits her time between her mom and dad's homes in New York City, and has also picked up her dad's love for running, with T.J. posting a selfie he took of the pair on an early morning workout.

TJ Holmes and his daughter Sabine running in Manhattan

T.J. is now dating his former GMA3 co-star Amy Robach, while in a unique turn of events, T.J and Amy's exes Marilee and Andrew Shue also found love amid the heartache.

News of Amy and T.J.'s relationship came as a shock when it went public on November 30, 2022, with many believing the couple were caught having an affair. They have insisted that they were not cheating, and that their marriages were already over.