T.J. Holmes shares lengthy message filled with emotion following upsetting news

T.J. Holmes has taken to social media to share a message dedicated to one of his heroes, following their tragic passing.

The former GMA star penned a tribute to former NBA player Oliver 'Big O' Miller, who died aged 54, reportedly from cancer.

T.J. shared two photos of Big O - one from his heyday playing basketball and another more recent selfie, alongside his message.

It read: "The Big O. He was a star on the 1990 Arkansas Final Four team, a first round NBA pick, and played 9 years in the NBA, including in the 1993 NBA Finals. Oliver Miller (Big O) was also a childhood hero of mine and part of the reason I fell in love with the University of Arkansas.

"During Big O’s time as a member of the Razorback basketball team between 1988-1992, Coach Nolan Richardson would take the team to various towns around the state of Arkansas during the preseason, and they’d play Red-White exhibition games. These exhibitions gave people all over the state — who might not normally be able to get to a game in Fayetteville — a chance to see the Razorbacks up close.

"One of the stops the team made was in my hometown of West Memphis, Arkansas. They played their exhibition game at the high school gym.

"My dad, as vice principal of the high school, had the responsibility of greeting Coach Richardson and his team, and unlocking the school gym for the team to start their warmups for the exhibition game. And attached to my dad’s hip was little, elementary school-aged T.J. ... Me!!!!!!

T.J. Holmes paid tribute to NBA player Oliver 'Big O' Miller

"I got to be up close with the Arkansas players while no one else was around. They were the tallest, coolest dudes I’d ever seen. For a kid like me, they were gods, and Oliver Miller was larger than life. I was hooked on the Razorbacks (and their baggy shorts). And as Big O and his team went on to great success, including a Final Four, I’d watch every one their games on TV — not as a fan, but, in my mind, as a friend to the team.

"Got word yesterday that Big O passed away at the age 54. I never got a chance to meet him, but if I had, I’d probably tell him: Big O, you were there the day I decided I was going to be a Razorback for life."

T.J. Holmes with girlfriend Amy Robach

T.J. grew up in Arkansas and often goes back to visit his hometown. He's also taken his girlfriend, Amy Robach, there on several occasions. The couple have been dating since 2022 and moved in together last year.

The couple - who met during their time working on GMA - recently opened up about the next stage in their relationship and their thoughts on marriage.

© ABC via Getty Images Amy and T.J. met on GMA

Talking to People, Amy opened up about their oura rings - which they have been spotted wearing on several occasions, and have since led to Amy's mom questioning them about marriage plans.

She explained that the rings were a "promise" and said: "The truth is, my mom even asked me, because we wear our oura rings, she thought that maybe we had actually gotten married and not told her. And we're wearing our rings on the other finger. I was like, 'Mom, I would definitely tell you if that were the case.'"

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. on the red carpet with their children

The couple have blended their families together too. Amy is a doting mom to daughters Ava and Annalise, who she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

T.J. is dad to Brianna and son Jaiden, who he shares with first wife Amy Ferson, as well as Sabine, who he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

Their children have been pictured out and about with them on various occasions, including vacations. And in a full circle moment, Amy and T.J.'s exes - Andrew Shue and Marilee - have since got together.