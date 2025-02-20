Amy Robach's ex Andrew Shue celebrates special day with girlfriend Marilee Fiebig

Andrew Shue had reason to celebrate on February 20 as he marked his 58th birthday.

The former Melrose Place star has kept a low profile since his highly publicized split from Amy Robach in 2022 – but he will no doubt enjoy a celebration with his girlfriend, Marilee Fiebig.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Andrew Shue and Amy Robach's awkward interview with T.J. Holmes

In a sensational twist of fate, Marilee is the ex-wife of T.J. Holmes, who has been dating Andrew's ex-wife Amy for almost three years after their relationship was made public when they were still thought to be married to their respective spouses.

In November 2022 it emerged that Amy and T.J. had fallen in love while working together on GMA3. On their podcast, Amy & TJ – which premiered a year to the day of their romance going public – they revealed that despite claims of an affair, they had both been separated from their partners.

"November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed," T.J. said during episode one.

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers – being outed as cheating on our spouses – and it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings."

© Getty Images Andrew is now dating T.J.'s ex-wife Marilee while he is dating Andrew's ex-wife Amy

Amy added: "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces," clarifying that she and Andrew had been living apart since August 2022.

Andrew was first linked to Marilee at the end of 2023 and though neither of them has said much about their relationship, the former, in a rare personal update, maintained he was "very happy".

© MEGA Andrew and Marilee were first linked in December 2023

Speaking on Melrose Place rewatch podcast Still the Place in August 2024, the actor told hosts Laura Layton, Courtney Thorne Smith, and Daphne Zuniga that he's "doing very well".

He added: "I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I'm working on a project." Prior to his 2010 marriage to Amy, Andrew was married to Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2009, and together they welcomed sons Nate, 28, Aidan, 25, and Wyatt, 20.

© Getty Images Andrew is 'very happy' in his new romance

In December 2024, Andrew and Marliee finally confirmed their relationship by making their debut red carpet appearance together.

It was a fitting time for their first major public outing, as it came amid the first anniversary of when news first came out that they had gotten together, back in December 2023.

© Instagram Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been together three years in 2025

The couple stepped out at the Hall Des Lumieres in New York City for the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala.

Prior to their debut, the couple had been spotted infrequently around New York City, but they remain tight-lipped about their relationship and have not discussed it publicly.